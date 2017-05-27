GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

The Rock.

Jim Ross on what it'd take for The Rock to wrestle again

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jim Ross doesn't think The Rock is likely to return to the WWE ring anytime soon.

"The People's Champ's" latest run occurred in 2011 where he entered into a rivalry with John Cena. The Rock hosted WrestleMania 27 and cost John Cena his main event match against The Miz. The following night on Monday Night RAW The Rock and Cena agreed to face-off the next year at WrestleMania 28.

The pair teamed up for that year's Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) against Awesome Truth (the team of R-Truth and The Miz) and defeated them. After the match, however, The Rock delivered a Rock Bottom to Cena. 

Article continues below

After great months promotion leading up to the bout, The Rock defeated Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 28 in "The Brahma Bull's" hometown of Miami, Florida. Shortly after his victory, The Rock vowed to once again become WWE champion.

This lead to a rivalry with then-WWE Champion CM Punk, who The Rock defeated at The Royal Rumble to win his eighth ever WWE Championship. He successfully defended his title against Punk in a rematch at Elimination Chamber, opening the door to rekindle his rivalry with John Cena.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Matt Hardy vows to take his battle with Impact Wrestling to the next level

Matt Hardy vows to take his battle with Impact Wrestling to the next level

How an NFL team made WWE give Jinder Mahal a main event push

How an NFL team made WWE give Jinder Mahal a main event push

Man Utd fans react brilliantly to announcement about Steven Gerrard [Tweets]

Man Utd fans react brilliantly to announcement about Steven Gerrard [Tweets]

The Rock and Cena faced off at WrestleMania 29 for the WWE Championship, where Cena won the WWE Title from The Rock in the main event. The Rock suffered a legitimate injury during the match, which required surgery to repair, and did not activate his rematch clause.

Since then, The Rock has made sporadic appearances on WWE TV which included a six-second victory over Wyatt  Family Member Eric Rowan at WrestleMania 28. 

Many wonder if The Rock will ever return to in-ring action for the WWE, but WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross doesn't think it's going to happen - unless one thing happens. Ross recently did an interview with The A.V. Club to talk about a number of pro wrestling topics and touched on the possibility of "The Great One" returning to the squared circle.

Ross doesn't think Rock will ever return to wrestling competition unless he actually runs for President Of The United States, which he has been teasing lately, to re-connect with that audience (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"If he runs for President, he may come back for one more match to reconnect with that audience."

What are your thoughts on the possibility of The Rock returning to the ring if he decides to run for President? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Matt Hardy vows to take his battle with Impact Wrestling to the next level

Matt Hardy vows to take his battle with Impact Wrestling to the next level

How an NFL team made WWE give Jinder Mahal a main event push

How an NFL team made WWE give Jinder Mahal a main event push

Man Utd fans react brilliantly to announcement about Steven Gerrard [Tweets]

Man Utd fans react brilliantly to announcement about Steven Gerrard [Tweets]

Josh Norman bashes two NFC East opponents with scathing trash-talk

Josh Norman bashes two NFC East opponents with scathing trash-talk

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

SEE: Baron Corbin's savage response to indie wrestler criticising him

SEE: Baron Corbin's savage response to indie wrestler criticising him

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again