Jim Ross doesn't think The Rock is likely to return to the WWE ring anytime soon.

"The People's Champ's" latest run occurred in 2011 where he entered into a rivalry with John Cena. The Rock hosted WrestleMania 27 and cost John Cena his main event match against The Miz. The following night on Monday Night RAW The Rock and Cena agreed to face-off the next year at WrestleMania 28.

The pair teamed up for that year's Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) against Awesome Truth (the team of R-Truth and The Miz) and defeated them. After the match, however, The Rock delivered a Rock Bottom to Cena.

After great months promotion leading up to the bout, The Rock defeated Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 28 in "The Brahma Bull's" hometown of Miami, Florida. Shortly after his victory, The Rock vowed to once again become WWE champion.

This lead to a rivalry with then-WWE Champion CM Punk, who The Rock defeated at The Royal Rumble to win his eighth ever WWE Championship. He successfully defended his title against Punk in a rematch at Elimination Chamber, opening the door to rekindle his rivalry with John Cena.

The Rock and Cena faced off at WrestleMania 29 for the WWE Championship, where Cena won the WWE Title from The Rock in the main event. The Rock suffered a legitimate injury during the match, which required surgery to repair, and did not activate his rematch clause.

Since then, The Rock has made sporadic appearances on WWE TV which included a six-second victory over Wyatt Family Member Eric Rowan at WrestleMania 28.

Many wonder if The Rock will ever return to in-ring action for the WWE, but WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross doesn't think it's going to happen - unless one thing happens. Ross recently did an interview with The A.V. Club to talk about a number of pro wrestling topics and touched on the possibility of "The Great One" returning to the squared circle.

Ross doesn't think Rock will ever return to wrestling competition unless he actually runs for President Of The United States, which he has been teasing lately, to re-connect with that audience (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"If he runs for President, he may come back for one more match to reconnect with that audience."

