They say the FA Cup has lost its magic but there’s no doubt that the FA Cup final is one of the biggest events on the sporting calendar.

That certainly is the case this afternoon when two of the biggest clubs in the country meet at Wembley.

Chelsea head into the match having won the Premier League at a canter, picking up an incredible 93 points in the process.

As for Arsenal, they enter the final having finished fifth - missing out on Champions League qualification - while there are plenty of doubts over the future of their manager and their stars.

While Chelsea might be overwhelming favourites, there will be thousands of people up and down England tuning in to watch the battle unfold.

And BBC have a star-studded line-up in the studio to analyse the match.

While host Gary Lineker was a pretty incredible football himself, he was joined by Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, Chelsea legend Frank Lampard and Arsenal legend Ian Wright.

Plenty of goals in those three pundits.

However, as Lineker rather brutally points out, not all of them have actually lifted the FA Cup.

Lineker mocks Shearer

“And joining us in the studio we’ve got goals, lots of goals,” he said.

“Alan Shearer, Chelsea’s record goalscorer, Frank Lampard, and Arsenal legend, Ian Wright.

“Seven FA Cup winners’ medals in the studio.”

After a few seconds of silence, everyone soon realised that Lineker was mocking Shearer and burst out laughing.

Take a look:

Of course, Lampard won the FA Cup on four occasions with Chelsea, Ian Wright won it twice with Arsenal and Lineker won the 1991 FA Cup with Tottenham.

Poor old, Shearer.

However, the legendary striker came very close on two occasions with Newcastle. In consecutive seasons, the Magpies reached the final of the competition but lost to Arsenal 2-0 in 1998 and 2-0 to Manchester United in 1999.

At least he has a Premier League title to his name.

