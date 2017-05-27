There was an understandable sense of excitement in January 2016 when AJ Styles came out as the third entrant in the Royal Rumble.

The reaction spoke volumes, and there was a collective sigh of relief that The Phenomenal One was finally going to have a run in WWE after competing all over the world in several organisations.

BRILLIANT FIRST YEAR

Although he’s perhaps the best wrestler on the planet today, there were still doubts whether WWE would book him properly considering he’s the reason TNA proved to be WWE’s biggest rival for many years.

Although his talent warranted it, it was a case of ‘we’ll believe it when we see it’ in regards to Styles ever becoming WWE Champion, and he did just that while competing in some amazing matches.

The efforts clearly haven’t gone unnoticed by WWE as they know they could have had some all-time classics had they managed to lure Styles over to the organisation years ago.

AJ has given us dream matches ranging from John Cena to Chris Jericho and now, their YouTube channel has released an incredible video of six Styles matches we all wish we could see – and they’d certainly get you pumped up or at least intrigued about what would go down if they took place.

DREAM MATCHES

The first is the one the world was talking about earlier this year when it was speculated that Styles could be battling Shawn Michaels at the Royal Rumble event.

He event went as far as posting a Photoshop image of the two standing face to face in a bid to stir something up.

The video doesn’t lie, it’s definitely something that would go down in history if it was to ever happen.

Bret Hart is an interesting choice, although it looks almost impossible that it’d happen now.

You can’t have mention ‘greatest of all time’ without having The Hitman or even Styles in the conversation and this could have acted as a match to determine who the best really is.

Another dream match we never got in WWE was against Rey Mysterio, and it makes sense considering Mysterio played a big role in WCW’s cruiserweight division while Styles entered towards the final stages of the company’s existence.

Both men defied odds and fans would never get bored of seeing them fly around the ring.

The video went on to add that Styles has a swagger about himself which would have certainly put him on course to face Ric Flair at one stage.

While impossible now, the suggestion that Styles could reverse the Figure 4 Leglock into a Styles Clash is an image which would have fans on their feet if he pulled it off.

There were doubts about Styles’ microphone work when he arrived, but he’s proven to be a natural at it regardless of whether he’s a face or a heel.

He’s jousted with the best of them, but it would have been incredibly entertaining to have seen him try his luck against The Rock.

He remains in shape, so this is probably the one that would not only make sense if WWE went down that route, but it could be another massive spectacle – similar to what we saw him do against Cena.

Finally, the video suggests that a ladder match against Edge would be unmissable as well.

While he’s retired now, we saw slight tension between the pair in the build-up to Survivor Series, and the Rated R Superstar has revealed on numerous occasions that he’s a big fan of Styles and is the reason he started to tune into WWE again.

Neck injury aside, seeing a dastardly Edge in his prime against the uber-face in Styles would have been a sight to behold.

