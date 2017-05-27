GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE on death of toddler after having wrestling moves performed on her

When the WWE advertises 'Don't Try This At Home' before some of its programming - there's a reason for it.

A tragic story was broke by FOX 2 in which a 2-year-old girl, Addie Cook, died after having wrestling moves, which included a "Batista Bomb", performed on her. Addie's mother, a 19-year-old Cheyenne Cook, was arrested alongside her boyfriend, 24-year-old Richard Gamache Jr., for the murder of the child.

Police were able to find prior evidence of abuse towards the child, which included digital evidence that the couple tried to dispose of. It was also said that the mother sat back and did nothing while Gamache abused the girl over a long period of time.

Gamache is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond on the charge of abuse of neglect of a child, while Cook is only on a $2,500 cash-only bond under charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

The WWE had this to say regarding the incident:

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic death and hope that the guilty parties are brought to justice," the company stated. "There is no excuse or justification for the brutal and ultimately fatal beating of a 2-year-old child by a grown man. This is a clear case of criminal intent and a lack of parental supervision."

This is truly sad to even think about, especially when the victim is a 2-year-old child who barely got the opportunity to live. This isn't the first time a death has occurred while fans attempt to wrestle as it has happened countless times before.

Some fans continue to ignore the WWE's urges not to try what they see on TV at home, and continue to pay the ultimate price for it. Even the men and women who we watch on a weekly basis have accidents themselves, and ultimately suffer major injuries inside the squared circle.

While a death has yet to occur in the WWE due to actual in-ring competition (as Owen Hart's death was due to a fall from the rafters) it is certainly still a possibility given the grueling nature of the work that the WWE Superstars put in inside the ring.

What are your thoughts on this tragic incident? Should the WWE be held responsible for this at all? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

