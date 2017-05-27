GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Guillermo Varela.

The reason why one Man United player is raging with his loan club

Young Manchester United defender Guillermo Varela has hit out at Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt after they criticised him for getting a new tattoo just days before he was due to take part in the German Cup final.

His new artwork earned him a week's suspension and he was forced to miss the showpiece event against giants Borussia Dortmund.

The Uruguayan has since said that his new tattoo 'isn't very big' but it was still deemed sizeable enough to upset Frankfurt chiefs, who had informed him that any new tattoo would likely earn him sanctions.

The German club told the 24-year-old that he could return to Old Trafford after the tattoo – which can be found on his arm – became enflamed and ruled him out of action anyway.

But in an interview with German publication Suddeutsche Zeitung, the Uruguayan isn't taking his treatment lightly, and believes that their treatment of him has brought his name into disrepute.

"My name is polluted. I wonder what Real Madrid should do with Sergio Ramos, who is tattooing every week," he said.

"I cannot explain why I'm being so severely punished, and I'm not the only Eintracht professional to get a tattoo before the final, but only I was nailed to the cross for going against the manager.

"Before the 2016 FA Cup final [against Crystal Palace], we went out with several players and got a tattoo, and then we won. Now I wanted to repeat that because it brought us so much luck with Manchester."

p1bh5b7qmn3ml1gqa11mc16nint69.jpg

Varela joined the club on loan last summer, but has only made 10 appearances all season, though the bulk of those had come in the past few weeks, meaning a start against Dortmund had been likely.

Varela joined United in 2013 and became David Moyes' first signing, though he has only made 11 appearances for United.

He spent last term on loan with Real Madrid's Castilla side, and featured heavily, but his career is now starting to look rather nomadic.

Topics:
Bundesliga
Football
David Moyes
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

