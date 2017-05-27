From the moment that Kevin Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors last summer, another meeting with the Cleveland Cavaliers seemed like a forgone conclusion. After losing to LeBron James’ squad in last year’s Finals, the team went out and netted the best free agent available.



Durant has had an excellent year in the Bay Area and that dominance has continued into the playoffs as well. The Dubs have made the first three rounds of the playoffs look like a relative breeze and find themselves against the team that everyone thought would be there.



Fans haven’t been able to hide their frustration with the early rounds of these playoffs and it has formed a constant talking point for sports media. This Finals still holds a ton of starpower and a number of interesting narratives for the public to argue about.

Still, both the Warriors and the Cavaliers have had to answer questions about how strange it is to have two clearly dominant teams while most of the field has been squashed under their collective heels. Stephen Curry isn’t pleased with how this whole thing is being perceived.

In an interview, he told reporters that he feels that both teams should be getting their due from fans and media members alike. Having these two teams competing on the largest stage possible is the just proof of how great these squads are in his eyes.

Article continues below

Chef Curry explains: “I mean, that almost is kinda disrespectful, because it’s almost like it was easy for us to get here. It wasn’t that at all. Us and Cleveland worked our butts off all year to put ourselves in a position to be playing for a championship.

“The league is as strong talent-wise across the board as it’s ever been. Every night you get challenged. You can’t just sleepwalk through a season, sleepwalk through the playoffs, and expect to be here. You gotta come out every night and prove yourself.

“Granted, anybody who’s betting on who’s going to be in the Finals probably picked us two. But, it’s easy for them to say that and just wake up in June and see it happen. We had to put that work in all year long to make it happen.”

Very rarely do fans see the daily grind that it takes to be a successful athlete, even moreso for a championship team. Even with the Cavaliers’ freefall to end the season, they were trying to win every game and so was their opponent.

In the end, the criticism isn’t really that big of a deal because the Finals are here again. Nobody will remember when the ball goes up.