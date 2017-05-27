It was the news boxing fans around the world were waiting for and earlier this month it was finally confirmed; Saul Alvarez will finally meet Gennady Golovkin in September.

Plenty of accusations had been thrown around as to which fighter was avoiding which, but Canelo oozed confidence after disposing of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in a one-sided contest before calling out the Kazakh knockout artist to the ring in a WWE-style promo.

REMATCH?

While the respect was visible in the ring, so was the tension as both men have the desire to prove who the better and more dominant fighter is.

There’s a little bit of a wait until September, though, and Boxing News 24 has hinted at what the future could hold for the red-haired Mexican and it sounds like another big rematch could be on the cards.

First off, it’s hard to look past the Triple G result as nobody knows what the outcome may be or the clauses that are in their contracts.

You’d assume, though, that if it’s a close fight then they’d perhaps go again, while a one-sided fight will probably end this saga once and for all.

However, if Boxing News 24 is to be believed then Canelo could be back in action as early as December to take on a man he’s already defeated, Miguel Cotto.

COTTO VS. CANELO II?

Junito’s last outing was that unanimous decision loss to Alvarez and is now preparing to return to the ring in August where he’ll go up against Yoshihiro Kamegai, despite there being calls for him to retire.

Pay-Per-View buys seem to be the big talking point as their last fight generated 900,000 buys on HBO alone, so there’s a chance the interest will remain but they also noted that all of the talk could come to nothing should Canelo or Cotto lose their next fights.

His contract with Golden Boy also expires at the end of 2017 after joining them once his two-year deal with Roc Nation Sports had ended, which means it would be the perfect time for him to attempt to avenge his previous loss to Canelo.

However, if he opts to re-sign with Golden Boy then it’s expected that he’ll fight Juan Manuel Marquez instead.

Speaking on potential fights against Canelo and Marquez, Cotto told ESPN: “With Golden Boy, we have an agreement until the end of the year.

“Thanks for the months that we have been out for the lack of fights, the cancellation of fights, we will be thinking that we could extend a little more.

“We will do what suits us best. We can fight with anyone as long as it is the best option for Miguel Cotto, there is no preference for anything.”

While it sounds like he’s interested in re-signing with Golden Boy, his lack of drawing power at 36 years of age might not bode well for him.

