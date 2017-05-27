GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Lee Westwood went out of his way to make a young child happy.

Lee Westwood sunk incredible hole in one - then did something amazing afterwards

It always warms the heart to see professional Golfers give back to the fans.

Warming up for BMW PGA Championship taking place in Surrey this weekend, the former World Number One Lee Westwood was in fine form.

After hitting a hole in one on the fifth hole of the pro-am tournament, Westwood repeated the trick on the16th hole.

With fans acknowledging the fine effort, Westwood took it upon himself to sign the ball and give it to a young boy.

In the day and age of athletes seemingly becoming more and more disconnected with their fanbase, the gesture by Westwood shows that there is still plenty of room for fan engagement.

In a few years time, that youngster may look back at that moment as the time he decided to become a professional golfer and Westwood would have played a major role in that.

The 44 year-old currently sits at Number 57 in the current rankings.

He has only had one top ten finish to date in 2017 which was when he finished tied for eighth in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

His last success came in the Indonesian Masters in April 2015.

Westwood, the winner of 42 professional events in his caree, carries the unwanted tag of 'one of the best players to never win a golf major.'

After Sergio Garcia's win in the 2017 Masters, Westwood has played the second most major tournaments (76) without recording a victory.

The American golfer Jay Haas currently holds that unwanted title with 87.

Westwood has three runner/up finishes to his name in majors, twice at the Masters in 2010 and 2016 and once at The Open Championship in 2010.

With the talent that Westwood has,you imagine that his hopes of winning that elusive major title are not finished yet.

If Anything, Garcia's success has given him a new lease of hope.

Currently at the PGA Championship Westwood sits -2 and five shots of the pace.

