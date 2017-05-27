GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Eddie Hearn explains what he thinks will happen between Kell Brook and Amir Khan

Eddie Hearn believes there will be fireworks ringside tonight when Kell Brook comes face-to-face with Amir Khan.

Brook is set to defend his IBF world welterweight title against Errol Spence Jr at Brammall Lane tonight, but Khan will be part of Sky Sports' commentary time at ringside.

Talks of a fight between the two men have been rife for a long time, with Brook expecting that a meeting between them would generate enough interest to sell out Wembley Stadium.

Tonight's bout in Sheffield is set to be a sell out, and while Hearn believes that Brook cannot lose focus and think of anything other than Spence Jr tonight, he believes that the two British fighters will generate fireworks when they see each other.

"Amir will be there tonight and I expect him to be vocal after the fight," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"For us it's all eyes on Spence but of course that fight [Brook vs Khan] remains one of the biggest fights out there.

"Victory for Kell makes him a big star and I know he also wants the [Keith] Thurman fight badly to unify the division.

"Let's see how it plays out, I can't guarantee the best reception from the fans tonight but he is of course welcome."

Canelo Alvarez v Amir Khan

Khan has already intimated that he would be happy to take on Brook in his next fight so long as the Sheffield-born fighter can make it past Spence Jr.

"Come back to Britain, put on a big show, and beat someone like Kell in a rivalry fight," Khan told Sky Sports earlier this week.

"Who is No 1 in the division in the UK? People don't know who to pick, so let's prove it."

Khan is looking to make a return to the ring later this year, having been out of action since his defeat to Canelo Alvarez in May 2016.

