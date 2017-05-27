From the moment that Kevin Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors last summer, he had to believe that he would be meeting LeBron James in the NBA Finals. After losing to Oakland’s team, he decided to be the missing piece to vanquish their demons.



Durant has had an excellent year in the Bay Area and that dominance has continued into the playoffs as well. The Dubs have steamrolled their way through the playoffs and find themselves against the Cavaliers in a matchup that everyone saw coming.



Fans haven’t done a great job of hiding their frustration with the early rounds of these playoffs and sports media has turned it into a legitimate storyline in recent weeks. This Finals still holds a ton of star-power and a number of interesting narratives for the public to argue about.

Still, both the Warriors and the Cavaliers have had to answer questions the strange scene of two clearly dominant teams while most of the field struggles to keep pace. Kevin Durant, has been fed up with that kind of thinking for a while now and he’s letting the public know how he feels.

In an interview with USA Today, he told Sam Amick that he feels the mentality among NBA fans can be a little bit warped at times. Instead of blaming these two teams competing on the largest stage possible, he would like the focus to shift more towards why the field can't keep up.

KD said: “Like I’m the reason why (expletive) Orlando couldn’t make the playoffs for five, six years in a row? Am I the reason that Brooklyn gave all of their picks to Boston? Like, am I the reason that they’re not good.

“I can’t play for every team, so the truth of the matter is I left one team. It’s one more team that you probably would’ve thought would’ve been a contender. One more team. I couldn’t have made the (entire) East better. I couldn’t have made everybody (else) in the West better.”

These are scalding words from the former MVP and as incendiary as they are, there is some real truth to what Durant is peddling here. He is only one man and his free agency choice can only help the league’s parity so much.

Oklahoma City was a quality contender with Durant in tow and now they are still a playoff team, but it is hard to ignore the juggernaut that he created out West. His team is favoured against LeBron James, a man who is playing the best basketball of his postseason career.

Now, it’s up to the Durantula and his teammates to get this done and justify their decision to come together.