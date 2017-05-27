Official online NBA destination in the UK

Chris Paul

Doc Rivers discusses future of Chris Paul at L.A. Clippers

Recent news has speculated that Chris Paul could be traded away from the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to a report by Marc Stein of ESPN earlier this week, Paul could be moved on by the Clippers as the San Antonio Spurs were “exploring the feasibility” of trading for the nine-time NBA All-Star.

The biggest thing that stands in the way of the Spurs making this deal happen is the cap space which they have available, as they would have to make a number of other deals in order to make this one happen.

However, any rumors of a possible trade of the 32-year-old have been quickly extinguished by the team's head coach, Doc Rivers.

According to TMZ Sports, Rivers “absolutely” expects Paul to be with the Clippers next season, despite the Spurs interest in the player as they are in need of a new point guard.

The Clippers view San Antonio's interest in their nine-time All-Star as a legitimate concern, so they'll be looking to be giving Paul a new deal as soon as they possibly can.

According to Bleacher Report: "In February, Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders reported the Clippers and their point guard had "verbally agreed" to a long-term deal. He would opt out of his deal and re-sign with the franchise for more than $200 million."

Paul would replace Tony Parker at the point guard position, who is coming near the end of his career. Parker performed great in the playoffs before his season came to an end early after he ruptured quadriceps tendon against the Houston Rockets in the second round.

During the 2016/17 season, Paul averaged 18.1 points and 9.2 assists per game, which is down by his usual standards of averaging a double-double in each of the previous three seasons. If he was to leave the Clippers, this could have a knock-on effect on Blake Griffin, who could in turn opt-out of his current contract, making him an unrestricted free agent.

