Vince McMahon may just be one of the most intimidating figures ever.

Almost every WWE Superstar is a little intimidated the first time they meet "The Chairman Of The Board", and rightfully so. We've all heard some pretty vicious stories about the way McMahon can be backstage, and it's safe to say you don't want to get on the boss' bad side.

Recently, a variety of WWE Superstars did interviews with WWE.com to talk about their experiences meeting Vince for the first time, and the stories were priceless.

Article continues below

WWE Superstar John Cena said that Vince was 'disgusted' by his haircut the first time he ever laid eyes on him (quotes via IWNerd):

“I didn’t have time to be nervous. It was in Chicago, on the day I had my debut match against Kurt Angle. I wasn’t supposed to have a match that night, but in the final moments, it was decided that I would debut on television against an Olympic Gold Medalist.

Article continues below

"Higher-ups said, ‘If we’re going to put the kid on TV, he’s gotta meet Vince! They literally dragged me by the arm to Vince’s office, threw me in and asked him, ‘What do you think?’

"I had ridiculously ugly, long, super-dyed blond hair that was shaved bald on the sides”

“He turned around and with a disgusted look on his face, he said, ‘Cut his hair,’ and I was whisked away from Vince like an assembly line.

"That was the first time I met Vince McMahon and he was disgusted to look at me. They shipped me out and I immediately got a haircut, which was not dyed blond, but equally as horrible”

Finn Balor also told the story of how he met Mr. McMahon in a very quick way before one of his matches in NXT (quotes via Sports Illustrated):

“The first official meeting I had with Vince McMahon was in San Jose two days before WrestleMania. I was wrestling against Neville in the main for NXT San Jose.

"Neville had just got to the ring, and I was standing behind the curtain ready to make my entrance. I could hear Neville’s music tapering off, and I heard a call, ‘Finn! Finn!’

"I turned around and it was Hunter. He said, ‘Have you met Vince?’

“So I went over and Vince’s head popped out from behind the curtain and said, ‘How are you doing, son?’ I said, ‘Hello, sir,’ and shook his hand.

"As I shook his hand, the heartbeat of my music started and I started, ‘That’s my cue, gotta go.’”

What are your thoughts on Cena and Balor's stories of how they met McMahon? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms