Richard Jefferson.

Richard Jefferson argues LeBron James' scoring record will never be broken

LeBron James’ postseason accomplishments have reignited the debate of whether or not he has or will ever overtake the stature of Michael Jordan. Multiple people have weighed in on the subject as he basically set fire to the Eastern Conference through the first two rounds of the playoffs.

The discussion came into even clearer focus after he eclipsed MJ’s playoff scoring record during the Game 5 beatdown of the Boston Celtics on Thursday. His 5,995 points by the end of the contest place him just ahead of Jordan’s 5,987 over the course of his career.

Right after they beat the C’s to head to the Finals to take on the Golden State Warriors, Richard Jefferson took some time to talk about his teammate’s accomplishment and had a lot to say on the subject. He believes this is a huge deal and people should appreciate it.

RJ said: “His record when he’s done will be unbreakable. And I want to put this out there. The Joe DiMaggio hit streak, Wilt Chamberlain scoring 100, there are certain records who will be unbreakable. Whoever tries will have to play in 10 NBA Finals, and average 30 points a game to get there.

“Let’s put that into perspective - that’s impossible. What he’s doing right now is obviously on a level that has never been seen before. To pass Michael Jordan when you’re still in the prime of your career, pass the greats of all time, that record will be unbreakable.

“If he adds another 1,000 points, who’s going to be able to come into 10 NBA Finals, in this modern age, in this modern day, just to have an opportunity to do that? Go to the playoffs every year, to average 30. Just the longevity to do that, the durability to do that. I won’t live to see that record broken.”

In one regard, his argument stands tall above all others. James’ ability to keep himself on the floor throughout his career is astonishing. The constant miles, long playoff runs and fatigue have yet to stop The King during his career and it looks like he may have a couple more runs left.

The two events that he referenced during his comments are two of the most impressive accomplishments in all of sports and King James’ feat would certainly rank up there. Some people point out that it took LBJ more games, but it took him more than 100 less shots to get there.

This debate will rage on forever, but one things for sure, James has just cemented himself further in NBA history.

Topics:
Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
NBA Finals
Kevin Love
LeBron James
NBA Playoffs

