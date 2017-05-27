Randy Orton really rubbed some people the wrong way with his comments regarding the indie wrestling scene.

Orton became embroiled in a Twitter war with former WWE Superstar and current Ring Of Honor (ROH) talent Bubba Ray Duddley over the current style independent wrestlers use inside the ring today, and it got ugly. Both sides took personal shots at one another after they had apparently squashed beef they had with each other prior to all this.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Renee Dupree has decided to get in on the action, as he is the latest pro wrestlers to step into the discussion in defense of the independents.

Article continues below

Dupree took to his official Facebook page to fire back at Orton for his comments and said that Orton had been handed everything to him his whole life (quotes via NoDQ.com):

"Randy EVERYTHING was handed to You, from your nicknames To your Finishing Move People Can say the same about me but....

Article continues below

"When you were hired You were a Fat slob, I just won The Canadian Bodybuilding Nationals and Qualified for the Worlds

"You had ZERO matches I had 500+ You Wouldn't Last 1 Japanese Tour I'm on 49 tours and You counting If HHH wasn't Such a mark For Your Daddy, You would've been FIRED YEARS Ago

"And You're NOWHERE near the worker your Father was You're Bashing indie Guys, Do what I did Grow a set of Balls Go Out And Prove You're Special Cause I'm Sorry Bud , but The chin lock you use Is BORING as A Sh*t!

"BURNING BRIDGES??? I don't give a **** #TRUTH"

Dupree didn't stop there, however, as he went out of his way to write a follow-up post:

"Another thing that i forgot to mention....

What Randall Doesn't realize (BECAUSE HE NEVER WORKED OUTSIDE OF THE STAMFORD Company) Is That most independent wrestlers Rely on Selling their Own Merchandise to make $$$

"He Wouldn't know Would He??? So Putting on Exciting High Risk matches Is What They Need to do I have an Valid Opinon on this Because Ive Done Both Am I Right or Wrong???"

Orton is very active on social media, so if he picks up wind of Dupree's comments, he's sure to respond rather quickly.

What are your thoughts on Dupree's comments? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms