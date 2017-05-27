GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Twitter noticed something strange about Antonio Conte and Alexis Sanchez's handshake

Arsenal fans went into the FA Cup final with Chelsea fearing that it could be the last time they see Alexis Sanchez playing for their club.

The Chilean’s future is in serious doubt - especially after the Gunners failed to qualify for Champions League football this season.

His current deal expires at the end of next campaign and the north London club are still yet to agree a deal to keep him beyond next summer.

And one of the clubs that Sanchez has been heavily linked with were Arsenal final opponents - Chelsea.

Sanchez has previously spoken of his desire to remain in London - with many suggesting that he was hinting at a move to Chelsea with the following comments: "I am happy in London and hope to finish my contract there. I'd like to stay in the city but with a team that is winning things, that has a winning mentality.

"I'm 28 years old, I still have a lot of years ahead of me. I am a player who looks after himself."

Could a controversial move to Stamford Bridge really be on the cards?

Well, Antonio Conte would no doubt like to add someone of Sanchez’s quality to his squad.

Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian have performed admirably in those attacking rose this season, but Sanchez’s workmate and desire would complement Conte's style perfectly.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

And the Chelsea boss and the Arsenal star came head-to-head ahead of the FA Cup final at Wembley.

During the pre-match handshakes, Conte greeted Sanchez and Twitter noticed something about their greeting.

While Conte shook all of the Arsenal players’ hands normally, he appeared to treat Sanchez differently - while Sanchez looked equally pleased to see him.

Watch: Conte and Sanchez's handshake

Take a look: (apologies for the poor video quality).

Twitter reacts

And this is how Twitter reacted to it:

And if the FA Cup final was an audition for Sanchez, he looked to have passed it with flying colours.

The forward was magnificent in the first-half and it was his goal that put them ahead inside four minutes. It was a scoreline that flattered Chelsea with Arsenal dominating proceedings.

While Sanchez didn't quite have the same influence in the second-half, his work-rate helped Arsenal triumph 2-1 after quite an incredible FA Cup final.

