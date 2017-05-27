GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Moses.

Gary Lineker's Twitter reaction to Victor Moses' dive was brilliant

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chelsea went into their FA Cup final clash against Arsenal as overwhelming favourites.

They entered the match as Premier League champions, having achieved an incredible 93 points this campaign.

On the other hand, Arsenal came into the final having missed out on Champions League qualification and major doubts regarding the future of their manager and star players.

Article continues below

Surely Antonio Conte’s side would complete a double at Wembley?

But this is the FA Cup we’re talking about and Arsenal had no intention of following the script.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Jim Ross thinks there's only one reason The Rock would wrestle again

Jim Ross thinks there's only one reason The Rock would wrestle again

SEE: Baron Corbin's savage response to indie wrestler criticising him

SEE: Baron Corbin's savage response to indie wrestler criticising him

Watch: Twitter is outraged by what Victor Moses did after he was sent off

Watch: Twitter is outraged by what Victor Moses did after he was sent off

They were simply magnificent in the first half, helped by the fact they took the lead inside four minutes.

Alexis Sanchez ran onto his block and, despite Aaron Ramsey being flagged for offside, went on to finish past Thibaut Courtois. After some confusion, the goal was given - although Sanchez may have blocked N’Golo Kante’s clearance with his hand.

And they would have entered the dressing room at half-time disappointed to only be 1-0 up having dominated Chelsea.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-ARSENAL-CHELSEA

And, in the second-half, they took a major step towards lifting the trophy.

Chelsea were growing into the game when Victor Moses inexplicably went down inside the Arsenal box.

The Nigerian was already on a yellow card and referee Anthony Taylor had no option but to show him a second yellow.

Watch: Moses' shocking dive

Twitter reacts

It was shocking from Moses and Twitter rightly slaughtered him. The pick of the tweets was probably from Gary Lineker who said: “Moses is a basket case.”

We’re not arguing with that.

However, eight minutes after Moses’ dismissal, Diego Costa hauled the Blues back into the tie after David Ospina failed to keep out his effort.

But Chelsea had barely finished celebrating when Olivier Giroud picked out Aaron Ramsey in the box, who made no mistake with his header.

With only 10 men, Chelsea failed to find an equaliser and Moses must take a lot of blame for their defeat.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Victor Moses
Alexis Sanchez
Gary Lineker
FA Cup
Didier Drogba
Football
Arsene Wenger
Frank Lampard
Thierry Henry

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Jim Ross thinks there's only one reason The Rock would wrestle again

Jim Ross thinks there's only one reason The Rock would wrestle again

SEE: Baron Corbin's savage response to indie wrestler criticising him

SEE: Baron Corbin's savage response to indie wrestler criticising him

Watch: Twitter is outraged by what Victor Moses did after he was sent off

Watch: Twitter is outraged by what Victor Moses did after he was sent off

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Josh Norman bashes two NFC East opponents with scathing trash-talk

Josh Norman bashes two NFC East opponents with scathing trash-talk

WWE responds to tragic death of a toddler after getting 'Batista Bombed'

WWE responds to tragic death of a toddler after getting 'Batista Bombed'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again