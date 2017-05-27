Chelsea went into their FA Cup final clash against Arsenal as overwhelming favourites.

They entered the match as Premier League champions, having achieved an incredible 93 points this campaign.

On the other hand, Arsenal came into the final having missed out on Champions League qualification and major doubts regarding the future of their manager and star players.

Surely Antonio Conte’s side would complete a double at Wembley?

But this is the FA Cup we’re talking about and Arsenal had no intention of following the script.

They were simply magnificent in the first half, helped by the fact they took the lead inside four minutes.

Alexis Sanchez ran onto his block and, despite Aaron Ramsey being flagged for offside, went on to finish past Thibaut Courtois. After some confusion, the goal was given - although Sanchez may have blocked N’Golo Kante’s clearance with his hand.

And they would have entered the dressing room at half-time disappointed to only be 1-0 up having dominated Chelsea.

And, in the second-half, they took a major step towards lifting the trophy.

Chelsea were growing into the game when Victor Moses inexplicably went down inside the Arsenal box.

The Nigerian was already on a yellow card and referee Anthony Taylor had no option but to show him a second yellow.

Watch: Moses' shocking dive

Twitter reacts

It was shocking from Moses and Twitter rightly slaughtered him. The pick of the tweets was probably from Gary Lineker who said: “Moses is a basket case.”

We’re not arguing with that.

However, eight minutes after Moses’ dismissal, Diego Costa hauled the Blues back into the tie after David Ospina failed to keep out his effort.

But Chelsea had barely finished celebrating when Olivier Giroud picked out Aaron Ramsey in the box, who made no mistake with his header.

With only 10 men, Chelsea failed to find an equaliser and Moses must take a lot of blame for their defeat.

