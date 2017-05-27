GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Piers Morgan's tweet before FA Cup final now looks completely stupid

If you’re ever in need of an outspoken Arsenal fan, look no further than Piers Morgan.

The 52-year-old, regardless of whether the Gunners win or lose, isn’t afraid to express his opinion. As a result, his Twitter page is nothing short of a gold mine when the final whistles sounds on each and every Arsenal match.

This week’s FA Cup final was no exception and, if anything, Morgan outdid himself.

Arsenal haven’t exactly set the world alight this season and even missed out on Champions League football for the first time under Arsene Wenger. It has seen criticism of the club and its manager rise to new levels throughout the campaign.

Ignominious defeats across February and March in particular saw a late season surge come in vain, with Liverpool maintaining their grasp of fourth place.

Nevertheless, the FA Cup final offered the opportunity for Arsenal to bow out with silverware and enter pre-season on a high note. That being said, the opposition under Wembley arch proved no other than the freshly crowned champions – Chelsea.

As a result, few gooners were going into the match overly confident but the epitome of pessimism came in the form of, you guessed it, Morgan.

Mere minutes before kick-off, the 52-year-old took to Twitter and announced his prediction for the final. His post can be seen below:

Wow. While it’s understandable that Arsenal fans such as himself are feeling aggrieved, it wouldn’t have hurt anyone to go into aim with something in the way of optimism. Supporters are, allegedly, meant to support their teams after all.

Nevertheless, it’s nothing new for the Britain’s Got Talent judge and his feed is awash with digs at the club.

Just for a little bit of context, this has been the TV personality’s pinned tweet for the past week:

You don’t need to spend a second of scrolling to ascertain his opinion on the future of Wenger, that’s for sure. His resolve will certainly be tested, though, as to whether such tweets will survive in light of such a refreshing triumph.

After all, Morgan was feeling somewhat calmer and cheerier when victory was secured, back tracking ever so slightly on his previous comment. It can be seen here:

On the back of a performance as impressive as that, maybe Morgan and other Wenger doubters should reconsider their stance. Then again, it’s easy to see the FA Cup as masking a fundamentally poor and disappointing league campaign.

Whichever way you look at it, Arsenal pulled it out the bag when they needed to, with victories over no less than Manchester City and Chelsea.

Wenger can either use this opportunity to bow out in style or as a chance to reinvigorate his side and enter next season with the bit between his teeth. No money for guessing which option Morgan prefers, mind you.

