Watch: Twitter is outraged by what Victor Moses did after he was sent off

Chelsea were fully expecting to complete a domestic double when they faced Arsenal in the FA Cup final - but things didn’t quite work out that way.

Even before kick-off, the Blues messed up big time.

They accidentally forgot to wear the black armbands to pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester attack on Monday. The explanation was because Chelsea ditched the jackets they were supposed to wear at the start of the match - meaning the black armbands that were laid out on top of them went unnoticed.

And then, when the match kicked off, the Gunners - who finished 18 points behind Chelsea in the Premier League - were ahead inside four minutes.

Alexis Sanchez pounced on his block on N’Golo Kante to prod past Thibaut Courtois.

At first, it seemed as though the goal would be disallowed with the linesman believing that the offside Aaron Ramsey was interfering. However, after a consultation with referee Anthony Taylor, the goal was allowed to stand.

And there was another massive talking point in the second half.

Chelsea were coming back into the game when Victor Moses took a dive in the Arsenal box. The Nigerian had already been booked and was deservedly shown a second yellow card.

And, as if Chelsea didn’t have enough controversy with their black armbands, Moses was seen chucking his off in anger as he walked down the tunnel.

Twitter is furious

We’re sure he didn’t do it in spite but Twitter reacted furiously to what they saw:

Moses’ sending off looked to hand Arsenal the FA Cup trophy but Chelsea refused to go down without a fight.

Eight minutes after Moses’ dismissal, Diego Costa equalised - although David Ospina might feel he should have done better.

But, two minutes later, Aaron Ramsey won the cup for the Gunners with a header after Olivier Giroud’s superb cross.

But spare a thought for Moses tonight. Hated by Chelsea fans, hated by his teammates and now hated by many on Twitter for his actions.

Poor guy.

