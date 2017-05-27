Official online NBA destination in the UK

Chris Paul.

Chris Paul going to the San Antonio Spurs would change the NBA

Chris Paul has another disappointing exit from the playoffs this year as his Los Angeles Clippers team fell to the Utah Jazz in seven games. It was a hard fought series, but injuries to Blake Griffin and Austin Rivers were just too much for the team to overcome.

As usual, CP3 was fantastic during the series, but didn’t get that much help from his supporting cast in their quest to vanquish those playoff demons from past seasons. Now, he must decide whether or not he wants to continue on in Lob City or go somewhere else.

San Antonio has been one of the destinations discussed around Paul’s free agency destinations. That move makes a ton of sense for Paul as he tries to figure out how to reach the Finals and win a championship.

Here are the three biggest consequences of Chris Paul moving to San Antonio and how they would affect the rest of the league - including The Warriors:

How it works for San Antonio

Gregg Popovich continues to get his Hall of Famers in a row and instantly reloads with the hopes of contending with the Golden State Warriors. This year, his team had a great chance and was up big in Game 1 of their series with the Dubs before catastrophe struck.

Kawhi Leonard went down with injury and that was about it for the entire series. LaMarcus Aldridge struggled as a first option and even with Coach Pop at the helm, they offered no resistance to the reigning Western Conference Champions.

Golden State Warriors v San Antonio Spurs - Game Three

With Paul in the fold, he gains not only an elite defensive point guard, but someone else who can take over a game with their playmaking and scoring. Leonard will still likely be the focal point but everything can run through Paul if necessary.

How it works for L.A.

The Clippers might not be as sunk as it appears on the surface, but their days as a legitimate contender would likely come to an end. Paul was the backbone of their offence and it would be hard to replicate his control over the pace of the game.

Blake Griffin would instantly become priority number one for the team as he would take on a ton of the responsibility for keeping them afloat in a period of transition. DeAndre Jordan would also find his profile elevated as he might see more offensive responsibility over time.

Los Angeles Clippers Media Day

What happens to the rest of the West

The Western becomes a real two-horse race as Golden State and the Spurs would meet every postseason for the foreseeable future. After Kevin Durant’s choice to go to the Dubs last season and then this, there would be a tough time for any team to beat either squad.

Popovich would have his work cut out for him because Paul is in the midst of his prime and he will have to figure out how to use LaMarcus Aldridge more effectively to fell the Warriors. Still, those Western Conference Finals would be nothing short of epic.

