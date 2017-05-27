This time last week, Chelsea were lifting the Premier League trophy after picking up an incredible 93 points. Meanwhile, Arsenal discovered that they had finished fifth - meaning they failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The two sides couldn’t be entering the FA Cup final any differently.

Not to mention the fact that Arsenal were without Laurent Koscielny and Gabriel, meaning Per Mertesacker had to start his first match of the season.

Then there was the talk about the futures of both Arsene Wenger and Alexis Sanchez on the eve of the game.

Everything pointed to a Chelsea victory - and a comfortable one at that.

But it was the Gunners who triumphed.

Alexis Sanchez put them ahead inside four minutes and, despite Diego Costa equaliser after Victor Moses’ red card, Aaron Ramsey won the cup for the underdogs.

Arsenal Fan TV

Now, throughout this season, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed Arsenal Fan TV.

After every Arsenal defeat, thousands of people eagerly await to see what the likes of DT, Troops, Moh, Claude and Ty have to say for themselves.

And one of those people that likes to tune in is Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi.

The Belgian often tweets his excitement at watching Arsenal Fan TV and, back in April, tweeted Troops when it emerged Chelsea and Arsenal would meet in the FA Cup final.

Watch: Troopz calls out Batshuayi

After Arsenal beat City in the semi-final, Troopz called out Batshuayi on Arsenal Fan TV.

And Batshuayi replied on Twitter by making a rather ambitious prediction ahead of the final.

Batshuayi's prediction

“Hahaha just saw this https://youtu.be/4g2pzuDcGPQ. Troopz blud it's gonna Chelsea 10 - 2 Arsenal and NO aggregate fam #respect.”

How did that one go?

Troopz will no doubt remind the forward of his tweet but Batshuayi got there first.

Batshuayi tweets Troopz

After the game, he said: “Bad end to a wonderful season ..but no regrets we can still be proud of what we achieved as a team.”

He then added: “And dont @ me please @Arsenal_Trooper.”

There’s not much chance of Troopz letting that one go. He’ll be bringing it up on Arsenal Fan TV and will probably be tweeted Batshuayi as well.

Watch this space.

