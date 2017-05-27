After Arsenal did their best to salvage their underwhelming season with FA Cup victory over Chelsea in England, Barcelona were looking to do something very similar over in Spain.

Pipped to the La Liga title by Real Madrid and dumped out of the Champions League by Juventus, Barca needed to beat Alaves to avoid a very rare trophyless campaign.

Luis Enrique’s side were heavy favourites to beat Alaves but had to wait until the half-hour mark before they look the lead.

But it was worth the wait.

Lionel Messi played a one-two with Neymar before a terrific curled finish into the corner.

Watch: Messi's goal

Barcelona were on their way to another Copa del Rey triumph.

Or were they?

Just three minutes later, Theo Hernandez showed everyone why he’s so highly rated with an incredible free-kick to level the scores.

Watch: Hernandez's goal

But, just as Alaves were preparing to go into the dressing room all level, Barcelona turned on the style.

First, Neymar made it 2-1 in the 45th minute after good work from Andre Gomes.

Watch: Neymar's goal

And then, Messi produced the moment of the match.

On the near touchline surrounded by defenders, Messi skipped past four opponents before slipping a beautiful pass to Pace Alcacer - who made no mistake with the finish.

Watch: Messi's incredible assist

Check it out:

And this is how Twitter reacted:

It saw Barcelona take a 3-1 lead into the half-time break and meant they had one hand on the Copa del Rey trophy.

A goal, an assist and an incredible performance - it was a sensational 45 minutes for Lionel Messi.

