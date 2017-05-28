GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Diego Costa names the only club he would leave Chelsea for this summer

Have we seen Diego Costa play for Chelsea for the final time?

If we have, at least he scored on his final appearance. However, the forward certainly wouldn’t have wanted to end his Chelsea career with a defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

There is plenty of speculation surrounding Costa’s future at Stamford Bridge with many reports suggesting that he will be leaving the club in the coming weeks or months.

Final game or not, he tried his very best to help Chelsea complete the double.

After Alexis Sanchez had put Arsenal 1-0 up early in the first-half and Victor Moses had been sent off, Costa equalised for Antonio Conte’s side at Wembley.

He celebrated by kissing the badge, seemingly showing his love for the club.

It wasn’t to be for Costa and Chelsea, though.

Aaron Ramsey hit back within two minutes to seal an unlikely cup victory for the Gunners.

With Costa being heavily linked with a move to China, is this the last we’ll see of him in Europe?

Well, no, actually.

That’s according to the player himself.

In an interview with reporters in the mixed zone after the FA Cup final defeat, Costa revealed that there is only one team he would be willing to join if he did leave Chelsea this summer.

Costa on his future

"There is only one team if I have to leave here, there is only one," he said.

"I do not intend to leave, I am very well here, I have two years contract, but if the club wants to sell me there is only one team that I made very clear that I'm going.

"I'm fine here, people talk too much. I'll stay if there's an intention that I stay, if the intention is to sell me to bring another striker, I'm leaving, but there's only one club I'd leave to get out of here."

And when asked which club he was talking about, Costa didn't try to hide it.

"Everyone knows the team I like," he said. 

He was then asked if he was talking about Atletico Madrid to which he replied: "Yes, everyone knows, no problem.

"If the club really wants to sell me and there is an offer from another team, I'll stay. If the offer is from Atleti, I'll think about it, it's clear.

"I'm very calm, the only conversation I've had is with the people of the club, they called my people to know what's going to happen. I do not go to Spain. If the club really wants to sell me, there is only one team, I made it very clear," he repeated.

Over to you then, Diego Simeone.

However, with Atleti current under a transfer ban, Costa’s transfer could be slightly complicated.

The Spanish club are hoping to overturn their current ban, making them able to register players in the summer window.

That’ll mean they would be more willing to allow Antoine Griezmann to join Manchester United - especially if they know Costa is willing to return to his former club.

