Arsenal’s players will no doubt wake up this morning with sore heads following their win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Only a few gave the Gunners a chance of beating the Premier League champions at Wembley Stadium but their 2-1 win wasn’t undeserved. Arsenal were the better team and, though Alexis Sanchez’s goal could have been disallowed for handball, Antonio Conte will be aware that his side simply weren’t good enough.

Conte’s counterpart, Arsene Wenger, now holds the record for most FA Cup wins by a manager with seven. Criticise him all you want but that’s an impressive haul.

Sanchez gave the north London outfit the lead after only four minutes when he smashed home from close range. There was some confusion surrounding the goal, with referee Anthony Taylor consulting his assistant before awarding it due to the positioning of Aaron Ramsey in an offside position.

However, the real question mark is whether Sanchez handled the ball in the build up to the goal.

Things got better for the Gunners when Victor Moses was sent off in the 68th minute after receiving a second yellow card for diving.

But Arsenal couldn’t capitalise on their advantage. Not immediately, anyway.

Diego Costa equalised for Chelsea with a well-taken finish and the game was headed for extra-time.

The Blues were level for only three minutes. Olivier Giroud, only just on as a substitute, crossed for Ramsey to head home from close range after N’Golo Kante failed to track his run.

Wenger: 'We played spectacular football'

Ramsey, just as he was in the 2014 FA Cup final, was the hero. But Wenger got terrific performances from each of his players, especially Per Mertesacker in defence.

"We had an outstanding performance from the first minute onwards,” Wenger said, via BBC Sport. “This team has suffered. They've united and responded. They showed strength and unity and played spectacular football today.

"I'm proud to have won seven of these cups. I'm proud having done this - winning the championship without losing and winning seven FA Cups."

Wenger and Sanchez shared a lovely moment at FT

Wenger shared a lovely moment with Sanchez at full-time. There has been plenty of talk that both could leave the club in the summer but yesterday was a day for both to forget about the rumours and to cherish the moment.

Which they did. Wenger gave the Chilean a warm hug, even ruffling his hair, much to the delight of Arsenal supporters on Twitter.

Arsenal fans react

