Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr..

Chris Eubank Jr mocks Kell Brook over Twitter after defeat to Errol Spence Jr

So there you have it, there was no dream ending to Kell Brook’s dream fight.

In fact, the more you assess the bout, the worse it looks for the 31-year-old who struggled in spite of a hearted performance.

Ultimately though, he suffered a second consecutive defeat and was forced to concede his IBF welterweight title. All of that in front of his own crowd at the home of his beloved Sheffield United – Bramall Lane – too.

Defeat came at the hands of Errol Spence Jr, one of the most promising talents in the division and American boxing as a whole. Victory over Brook saw the 27-year-old extend his record to 22 wins from 22 bouts.

In the opinion of many, though, Brook far from disgraced himself and in fact continued to fight on when many would have thrown in the towel.

Moreover, it’s popularly believed that Sheffield-based fighter entered the second half of the fight with a lead on the cards. His survival in round 10 seemed more a result of sickening bravery than fortune, also.

With the two-minute mark approaching in round 11, though, it was clear that Spence had the fight sewn up. However, it was Brook who called the contest to a close in light of the condition of his left eye.

Amid a bombardment of uppercuts and swelling, Brook voluntarily knelt down and ended the fight in the process.

Kell Brook & Errol Spence Press Conference

The condition he was in is perhaps best explained by the man himself. The now ex-world champion, as per the Telegraph, stated: "It were a very tough fight. Spence is one of the best kids I've been in with," he says after.

"I got caught in the eye. It felt like the Golovkin one. I couldn't see out of the eye. I had to stop."

So the morale of the story is that Brook gave it all he could and took it as far as possible before conceding, right? Well, if your name is Chris Eubank Jr then that’s not an opinion you subscribe to.

The 27-year-old took to Twitter to express his disappointment in Brook and posted the following statement:

Eubank Jr does raise the important point that there was less than two rounds remaining but only Brook knew whether he could truly carry on. After all, it’s doubtful as to whether anyone can share the ring with Spence with two eyes, never mind one.

It inevitably leaves Brook’s career at a crossroads, a punishment immeasurably worse than any unfavourable tweets. His last two fights have not only torn a hole in his wins record but seen him suffer defeats across two different weights.

He can take a lot of pride in not shying away from big fights and battling on as long as he could but swollen eye or not, the writing seemed on the wall with Spence. Eubank Jr, perhaps unsurprisingly, has just taken it to the extreme.

Boxing at The O2

Do you think Eubank Jr has been harsh to Kell Brook here? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Read more

