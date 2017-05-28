GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Sanchez lifts the FA Cup trophy..

Alexis Sanchez films FA Cup celebrations to the delight of Arsenal fans

Football News
24/7

What a bizarre season it has been for Arsenal this year.

The Gunners failed to reach the Premier League top four for the first time under Arsene Wenger, only to finish the season with a cup final victory over the team who ran away with that very league. That’s football for you.

As a result, it’s sparked a debate as to whether Arsenal’s season can be seen as successful for whether their FA Cup triumph is simply an overdue palliative. After all, the future of the club’s finest players could depend on it.

This particularly concerns contract rebels Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

The latter, especially, has had Arsenal fans worried all season with dressing room bust-ups and visible frustration on the pitch. Moreover, he is heavily linked with both Juventus and Bayern Munich and even, Chelsea.

It’s not hard to see, as a result, why there was so much riding on the cup final and Arsenal’s clash with the Blues.

Sanchez certainly played his role, though, and opened the scoring just four minutes into the game. While there are suspicions of both handball and offside, the Chilean finished well and the goal stood.

Diego Costa did level the affair in the second half, in spite of Victor Moses’ sending off, only for Aaron Ramsey to win the silverware with an instant reply.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-ARSENAL-CHELSEA

For all the brilliant performances of players such as Per Mertesacker and Granit Xhaka, it was no other than Sanchez himself who scooped the Man of the Match award. Moreover, Arsenal fans were somewhat relieved to see the forward in good spirits with Wenger at full time.

So it seems the Gunners’ hold of Sanchez may just have tightened.

The 28-year-old was certainly enjoying his second FA Cup victory, that’s for sure. Besides, he was doing rounds of the Arsenal dressing room filming his own celebrations and those of his teammates.

One such clip can be seen below:

He certainly doesn’t cut the image of a man itching to leave or is he simply lapping up the immediate aftermath of a win over the champions? Just how long his happiness lasts will serve to tell.

The prospect of Thursday night excursions to Kazakhstan and Cyprus might not appeal to a player of the quality of Sanchez, however. The caliber of clubs interested him also, shows he certainly has better prospects on the cards.

Nevertheless, his teammates and manager certainly did all they possibly could to persuade him to stay with such a superb Wembley performance.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

For the moment at least, Sanchez seems content and engaging in record celebrations, not heated arguments in the dressing room. It’s now a waiting game to see just how much the forward values an FA Cup win and the Gunners themselves.

Do you think Alexis Sanchez should leave Arsenal this summer? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
FA Cup
Football
Arsene Wenger

