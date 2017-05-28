The crowd present at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Saturday witnessed an engaging fight between Kell Brook and Errol Spence Jr, which ultimately ended with the American outlasting the local hero to secure his first title in his pro career.

The bout concluded in the 11th round as referee Howard Foster decided to end the contest after inspecting the injury Brook sustained.

Brook had a heavily swollen left eye midway through the fight and did not have the perfect vision going forward. He underwent surgery on a broken eye socket on his right eye just eight months ago, an injury he suffered during his fight against Gennady Golovkin last year.

Spence Jr aimed for the face and eye rather than going for body blows and eventually succeeded in putting his rival to the floor in the 10th round but the home favourite rallied back brilliantly to continue.

However, in the 11th, Brook complained of blurred vision and was seen blinking his left eye in an attempt to clear his sight, yet his efforts went in vain.

The official stopped the fight, adjudging Spence Jr as the deserved winner amidst incessant jeers from the 27,000 in attendance at the home of Sheffield United.

The 27-year-old fought in commendable fashion in his first fight overseas and despite the close contest, he rightly deserves the IBF world welterweight belt for all the hard work and perseverance. He remains unbeaten with 19 knockouts in his total of 22 victories.

He posed for pictures with his title and posted on his offical Twitter captioning, "Hard work always pays off!!"

Khan's reaction on Twitter

Meanwhile, it was the response of former unified light-welterweight champion Amir Khan, whose comment after the bout has taken the boxing world by storm.

The Brit took to social media and posted on Twitter saying: "I got beat in the war I had with Canelo, Brook showed no respect! but I wish him and his family all best and hope he has no serious injury."

The duo has been critical of one another in previous months as both claimed the other showed 'a lack of respect' at every juncture.

Khan v Brook could be happening

Khan was present at ringside to observe the turn of events on Sunday and it is being speculated that a big-money fight between two of the most decorative British boxers is on the cards, after failed negotiations at previous instances.

Speaking at the aftermath of the fight against Spence Jr, the 31-year-old was quoted by BBC Sport saying: "I couldn't see out of the eye, so I had to stop. I thought it was very competitive, he won a few rounds, I won a few rounds, I felt I was in the fight.

"I'm gutted, devastated that in front of my own fans I've lost my belt.

"When I walked out of the tunnel and saw everybody, it was amazing. I'm so proud of myself for having brought this to Sheffield. I got hurt when I got put down, I'm a warrior and when you can't see, there's nothing you can do.

"I will fight anyone, what the fans want, where the money is. I'm sorry for everyone that come out. We made a great night for Sheffield and brought a lot of money into Sheffield. I hope everyone has had a good night."

What's next for Brook?

Promoter Eddie Hearn insisted that Brook will focus of full recovery before contemplating on who to fight as his next opponent, while experts are of the opinion that injury records might force the Sheffield fighter to consider retirement in the coming months.

The boxing fraternity as well as fans across the globe expect Brook to make a swift comeback and many believe an enthralling bout against Khan would be the perfect swansong of 'The Special One's' career if he is to retire in some time soon.

What should Kell Brook do next? Let us know in the comments section below!

