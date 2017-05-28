You’ve got to give it to Jose Mourinho; the man knows how to win a trophy.

There’s certainly every reason to be disappointed with a sixth place finish, yet the Special One has ensured there’s been no shortage of silverware at Old Trafford this season.

After all, in just his first season at Manchester United he has delivered the Community Shield, EFL Cup and Europa League. Furthermore, the importance of Champions League qualification, albeit via unorthodox means, cannot be understated.

As a result, United’s season must really be seen as a successful one. Considering the tumultuous tenures of David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, fans can’t exactly have too many qualms concerning the 2016-17 campaign.

Consequently, the players and staff can put their feet up for a month and reflect upon building solid foundations one season into the Mourinho era.

The man himself is certainly enjoying his time off, that’s for sure. The 54-year-old often appeared a jaded figure throughout the season and only after Europa League victory did he show much in the way of emotion.

So you can’t exactly blame him for unwinding upon the conclusion of United’s season, even if the term as a whole isn’t over. Also, by unwinding, we mean visiting the Monaco Grand Prix, of course.

As few as four days after the crucial 2-0 win over Ajax, Mourinho was lapping up the sun in Monte Carlo. In fact, he was so engrossed in his south of France excursion that football completely took a back seat.

According to The Sun, the Portuguese didn’t even watch Saturday’s FA Cup final, regardless of the fact it featured Chelsea – a team he managed for the small matter of 321 games.

There were other motives at play in spite of the fact he was preoccupied with the racing. After all, Red Bull had personally invited him to the track after conversations with drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Mex Verstappen.

His decision to miss Arsenal’s 2-1 win, though, simply lied with the fact he "couldn’t care."

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 54-year-old explained: "I don't care about football for a month. I'm really happy with our season, the trophies, to be back in Champions League but now I have a rest, to disconnect completely and enjoy my family and friends and other sports I like.”

To be fair, can you actually blame him?

Mourinho has been the manager of arguably the world’s biggest club at potentially its lowest point in recent history. Given the amount of pressure on his shoulders, it’s perhaps no surprise that he wants to go cold turkey.

That being said, he might have enjoyed tuning in to the match at Wembley, to see his old side lose if nothing else. Furthermore, it would have provided something in the way of a confidence boost that his United side, next season, could take Chelsea’s crown.

It’s certainly food for thought but not for Mourinho, not this month, at least.

