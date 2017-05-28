Alexis Sanchez was handed the official Man of the Match award following Arsenal’s win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final but the honour could have gone to a number of players.

Per Mertesacker, making his first start of the season, was immense, as was Nacho Monreal. And Aaron Ramsey was always going to earn a few votes after the scored the winner.

Arsenal needed their big names to step up if they were going to have any chance of beating the Premier League champions and that’s exactly what they did, with Sanchez and Mesut Ozil both starring.

Article continues below

But one player who Arsenal fans are buzzing about is 21-year-old Rob Holding.

Holding did a great job up against Diego Costa. It was a battle that many predicted would go in the Chelsea striker’s way, given his experience and preference for a physical battle.

Article continues below

But the centre-back held his own, especially when Chelsea began to push for an equaliser after half-time.

It took just six minutes of the match for Holding to understand the battle he would be facing. He conceded a foul when he took Costa to the ground, leading to a scuffle between the pair.

The Spain international, as he so often does, reacted angrily to Holding’s foul and words were exchanged between the pair.

Did Holding cower? Not at all. Check out the incident below.

Video: Holding vs Costa

Holding put his finger to his head and some Arsenal fans believe he said to Costa: “You’re a f****** psycho.”

Laurent Koscielny, who knows exactly what it’s like to be involved in an altercation with Costa, would have been proud of his young teammate.

Wenger: 'We were outstanding'

Arsenal’s 2-1 win means Arsene Wenger is now the most successful manager in FA Cup history, with seven trophies to his name.

The Frenchman, who has faced criticism at nearly every venture this season, praised his players after the win.

"We had an outstanding performance from the first minute onwards,” Wenger said, per BBC Sport.

“This team has suffered. They've united and responded. They showed strength and unity and played spectacular football today.

"I'm proud to have won seven of these cups. I'm proud having done this - winning the championship without losing and winning seven FA Cups."

Is Rob Holding a future Arsenal captain? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms