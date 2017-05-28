GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Costa and Holding.

Fans think they know what Rob Holding said to Diego Costa in FA Cup final

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Alexis Sanchez was handed the official Man of the Match award following Arsenal’s win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final but the honour could have gone to a number of players.

Per Mertesacker, making his first start of the season, was immense, as was Nacho Monreal. And Aaron Ramsey was always going to earn a few votes after the scored the winner.

Arsenal needed their big names to step up if they were going to have any chance of beating the Premier League champions and that’s exactly what they did, with Sanchez and Mesut Ozil both starring.

Article continues below

But one player who Arsenal fans are buzzing about is 21-year-old Rob Holding.

Holding did a great job up against Diego Costa. It was a battle that many predicted would go in the Chelsea striker’s way, given his experience and preference for a physical battle.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

Diego Costa names the only club he would leave Chelsea for this summer

Diego Costa names the only club he would leave Chelsea for this summer

But the centre-back held his own, especially when Chelsea began to push for an equaliser after half-time.

It took just six minutes of the match for Holding to understand the battle he would be facing. He conceded a foul when he took Costa to the ground, leading to a scuffle between the pair.

The Spain international, as he so often does, reacted angrily to Holding’s foul and words were exchanged between the pair.

Did Holding cower? Not at all. Check out the incident below.

Video: Holding vs Costa

Holding put his finger to his head and some Arsenal fans believe he said to Costa: “You’re a f****** psycho.”

Laurent Koscielny, who knows exactly what it’s like to be involved in an altercation with Costa, would have been proud of his young teammate.

Wenger: 'We were outstanding'

Arsenal’s 2-1 win means Arsene Wenger is now the most successful manager in FA Cup history, with seven trophies to his name.

The Frenchman, who has faced criticism at nearly every venture this season, praised his players after the win.

"We had an outstanding performance from the first minute onwards,” Wenger said, per BBC Sport.

“This team has suffered. They've united and responded. They showed strength and unity and played spectacular football today.

"I'm proud to have won seven of these cups. I'm proud having done this - winning the championship without losing and winning seven FA Cups."

Is Rob Holding a future Arsenal captain? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Chelsea
Alexis Sanchez
FA Cup
Diego Costa
Football
Mesut Özil
Premier League
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger
Laurent Koscielny
Thierry Henry

Trending Stories

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

Diego Costa names the only club he would leave Chelsea for this summer

Diego Costa names the only club he would leave Chelsea for this summer

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

WWE responds to tragic death of a toddler after getting 'Batista Bombed'

WWE responds to tragic death of a toddler after getting 'Batista Bombed'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again