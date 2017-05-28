GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Messi.

Lionel Messi did something amazing after Barcelona's Copa del Rey win over Alaves

Barcelona ended the season on a high with victory over Alaves in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday.

The Blaugrana would have much preferred to have won the La Liga title or the Champions League, but yesterday’s 3-1 win ensures Luis Enrique goes out with a winner’s medal.

All four goals arrived in an action-packed first half. Lionel Messi gave Barca the lead on the half-hour mark with a smart finish but Theo Hernandez equalised for the underdogs just three minutes later.

Neymar tapped home on the stroke of half-time to restore Barcelona’s lead and there was still time for Paco Alcacer to add a third following some incredible work from Messi on the right.

After coaching his final game, Enrique expressed his delight over the opportunity to work with Messi.

"Messi is an extraterrestrial in every sense and I'm very fortunate that I was able to enjoy the best, or one of the best, versions of him," he said, per Goal.

"Without a doubt he's the number one and to be that you have to control every aspect and be very strong physically.

"He takes perfect care of himself, and there's still a lot more to come from Messi."

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona - Copa Del Rey Final

Messi's best moment came at full-time

It caps another incredible season for the Argentine, who finished with 54 goals in all competitions.

But Messi’s best moment might have actually came after the match.

Mascherano's injury

Barcelona were dealt a blow when Javier Mascherano was taken off on a stretcher in the 11th minute. The centre-back suffered a concussion following a nasty clash of heads with Alves’ Marcos Llorente and was taken off.

FBL-ESP-CUP-BARCELONA-ALAVES

Mascherano, unfortunately, also injured his knee and was seen on crutches at full-time.

It meant he couldn’t join in with Barcelona’s celebrations.

So what did Messi do? He left the rest of his teammates to it and went to sit with Mascherano. Check it out below.

Simply class.

What do Barcelona need to regain the La Liga title? Let us know in the comments section below!

