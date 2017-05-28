The FA Cup final can sometimes fail to live up to expectations. Sides who have made it all the way to the showpiece event suddenly become overcome by nerves and play defensively for fear of losing it by going out gung ho.

However, this weekend fans were treated to a proper cup final with two talented sides giving it their all. Arsenal ran out 2-1 winners, but in truth they could have scored a lot more and made that margin even wider.

The Gunners were in a dominant mood, and many of the fans must have been wondering where these kind of performances were earlier in the season.

Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey got on the scoresheet, with Diego Costa temporarily levelling up for the Blues.

However, there were several issues with the Chilean forward's opener and in the post-match interview, Blues goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois pointed out his two major gripes with the series of events that led up to it.

In typical fashion, the Belgian international was magnanimous in defeat and gave a gracious assessment of everything that was wrong with the goal.

“The first goal should never have been allowed – it was clearly a handball and then Ramsey was offside because he he was interfering in play," he said.

"After that goal, we tried to play but they deserved it. Then we went down to 10 men and the red card was correct.”

Courtois was undoubtedly one of Chelsea's best players on the day, and even though he's missed out on the FA Cup he can now sit back and reflect on a fantastic season overall that saw him play a major part in the club's league title win.

There was another instance of controversy during the game as wing-back Victor Moses was shown the red card in the second half for diving.

And while Courtois believes that the right decision was made, he insists that the Nigerian international has no reason to apologise to his teammates.

