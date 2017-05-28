A legendary night at Bramall Lane in Sheffield saw the local hero Kell Brook trounced by American professional boxer Errol Spence Jr after an engaging contest for 11 rounds.

Brook sustained a heavily swollen left eye halfway through the fight but continued in brilliant fashion, rallying back among the cheers of the home crowd.

The fight ended with the match official Howard Foster inspecting the 31-year-old after he took a knee as he complained of blurred vision and inability of perfect vision.

Moments after the conclusion, the medical team examined his injured eye and rushed him to the hospital to conduct further tests before disclosing any details to his representatives or the media.

Later, promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the news stating 'The Special One' suffered the same eye socket injury like he did during his fight against Gennady Golovkin last year but this time to the left.

Daily Mirror quoted the Group Managing Director of Matchroom Sports saying: "He’s[Brook] gone to hospital.

"It's the same injury as the Golovkin fight but the other eye. He was beaten by the better man."

Although he asserted that such injuries are part-and-parcel of the game, further adding that the former IBF welterweight champion would not be continuing in the division, rather would be moving up to 154-pound light-middleweight category.

"The surgeon was in the ring after the fight - it’s a big blow but that’s boxing."

Asked if Brook's future is uncertain in the division, Hearn replied: "I think so. He didn’t make the weight horrifically, just as he normally does. He deserves respect."

Brook: 'I couldn't see out of the eye'

The Sheffield-based boxer explained his stance by saying: "I couldn't see out of the eye, so I had to stop.

"I thought it was very competitive, he won a few rounds, I won a few rounds, I felt I was in the fight.

"I'm gutted, devastated that in front of my own fans I've lost my belt."

However, he insisted he is happy to perform in front of the home spectators although the result did not go in his favour.

"When I walked out of the tunnel and saw everybody, it was amazing. I'm so proud of myself for having brought this to Sheffield. I got hurt when I got put down, I'm a warrior and when you can't see, there's nothing you can do."

Brook restrained from disclosing who he is aiming to fight next but revealed that he is willing to enter the ring against anyone and later apologised to the fans for the outcome, hoping they had a great night.

"I will fight anyone, what the fans want, where the money is. I'm sorry for everyone that come out. We made a great night for Sheffield and brought a lot of money into Sheffield. I hope everyone has had a good night."

A surgery just eight months ago when he broke his orbital bone in his loss to Golovkin at the O2 Arena in 2016 and an injury of the same stature on the other eye against Spence Jr puts Brook's future in further jeopardy.

It remains to be seen when he decides to come back to the ring with many experts believing recurring injuries might force Brook to consider retirement soon.

