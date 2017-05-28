Cesc Fabregas aimed a cheeky dig at Arsenal fans after FA Cup final

There's a good case to suggest that Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is one of the most thoughtful men in the Premier League right now, and after his side's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup final he displayed his credentials yet again.

Having began his career in north London back in 2002, he went on to make over 200 appearances for the Gunners before departing for Barcelona in 2011 and eventually ending up at Chelsea three years later.

In joining the Blues, he risked losing all the respect and admiration he's earned from his former fans, but the blow has been softened by the fact he's been used as something of a rotation player under Antonio Conte this term.

He played a small part in Chelsea's meeting with Arsenal, but was unable to do anything to overturn goals from Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey.

Controversy surrounded the Chilean's close-range opener after the linesman raised his flag early having spotted Aaron Ramsey in an offside position.

However, referee Anthony Taylor overruled his assistant after adjudging that the Wales international didn't interfere with play.

Diego Costa temporarily levelled up, but Victor Moses' red card virtually swung the tie in Arsenal's favour, paving the way for Ramsey to pop up with the winner.

After the final whistle, Fabregas was asked for his thoughts on the game, and though he admitted that it was tough to lose, he was reflective on the entire season as a whole.

But not only that, he couldn't help but slip a cheeky little dig towards his old side in there, too.

"It wasn't easy to lose, but it was still a good season," he said per the Mirror.

"We go home with a bad taste. But we would prefer to win the Premier League to the FA Cup, so it is still a good season."

The defeat will also be easier to take with the knowledge that Chelsea have secured their return to the Champions League next term, while the Gunners will be forced to miss out and take part in the Europa League for the first time.

