Cristiano Ronaldo set a remarkable goalscoring record earlier this month against Celta Vigo to continue what has been another memorable campaign for the Real Madrid star.

His goal against Celta made him the all-time top goalscorer in Europe's top five leagues, surpassing England's Jimmy Greaves, to add yet another outstanding record to a list of many.

Reports suggest the Portugal international may not be the favourite to retain his Ballon d'Or, come the end of 2017, but his goalscoring feats at club level are certainly putting him in contention.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Having been named the best player in the world on four previous occasions, the 32-year-old is now just one off Messi's record of five. And you can bet on the Portuguese wanting to surpass him.

Ronaldo's recent record of 367 goals follows not longer after becoming the first player to reach 100 goals in the Champions League, while also boasting 137 goals to make him the top scorer in UEFA competitions.

Article continues below

That includes a record 17 goals in one Champions League campaign - in 2013/14 - and a record-equalling nine goals at a European Championship, alongside Michel Platini, with that tally helping him to become Portugal's top scorer and most capped player with 71 goals in 138 appearances.

Ronaldo's statistics are truly incredible, including the fact that 23 of his Champions League goals came from set plays.

Cristiano Jr scores impressive free-kick

And the Portugal star's prowess from dead ball situations has clearly rubbed off on his son, Cristiano Jr, as highlighted in Ronaldo's most recent Instagram post.

As can be seen below, Cristiano Jr positions himself for a lengthy run-up before guiding a beautifully struck free-kick high into the goal, giving the opposing goalkeeper little chance of making a save.

What's even more impressive is the youngster's accuracy to find the net of a goal that is smaller than the ones his dad is used to repeatedly finding on a regular basis.

Clearly, goalscoring runs in the genes of the Ronaldos and we can only wonder how much time the Real forward has put into teaching his son.

But although Cristiano Jr looks like a talented young prospect, reaching the heights of his father's achievements seem all but impossible.

Was, though, the Ballon d'Or winner sharing the footage in hope of attracting interest from some of Europe's top scouts? We'll never know.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms