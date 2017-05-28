N’Golo Kante proved he is human in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The Chelsea midfielder, who won the PFA Player of the Year award for his superb performances this season, failed to track Aaron Ramsey’s run as the Arsenal midfielder ghosted into the Blues’ penalty area and headed home the winner with 11 minutes remaining.

It was an uncharacteristic error from a man who has been nearly faultless in his two seasons in England.

Things didn’t go well from the start for the 26-year-old, really. It was his poor touch that saw him nearly collide with Diego Costa in the fourth minute, allowing Arsenal to regain possession.

Seconds later the ball was in the back of Thibaut Courtois’ goal, Alexis Sanchez dispatching from close range.

Kante, much like Chelsea in the first half, was seriously off the pace in the first half. He lost possession on a number of occasions, failed to stop Arsenal’s attacks and just seemed completely off the pace.

Danny Higginbotham summed it up best at half-time.

“Amazing the effect Kante has on Chelsea,” he wrote on Twitter. “If he plays well so do Chelsea. Struggling to get into game at moment and so are Chelsea.”

The second half wasn't much better

Things didn’t improve much for the former Leicester City man in the second half. He was booked for a foul on Ramsey and the worst moment came when he failed to keep up with the Arsenal midfielder, who converted Olivier Giroud’s cross to give the Gunners a 2-1 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

Fans creates hilarious video of Kante's performance

A fan has made a hilarious video of Kante’s performance. It starts with a bizarre, David Attenborough-narrated BBC documentary about a tribe that uses the ‘persistence hunt’ to hunt their prey.

The intro is used as a metaphor for Kante being eventually ground down and defeated.

It eventually transitions to his performance. The Frenchman won’t want to watch this video any time soon.

