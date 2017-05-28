What’s one of the first things you do after losing a world title? Have a big meal, a few drinks and re-focus? Or maybe a nice hot shower and a kip.

Well, it appears in today’s society our celebrities like to give an insight into how they’re feeling with a little social media post. Twitter is normally the forum for them to do that, letting their fans and the world in to their thoughts at that precise moment in their lives.

Kell Brook, or as he’s known on Twitter @SpecialKBrook, said: “Thank you to all the fans for your support! What a great fight, gutted about the result congratulations to @ErrolSpenceJr #iWillBeBack.”

Reaction is mixed, as always on social media.

Some of his fans were supportive of the newly dethroned champ. @BillyDib said: "Keep your chin up Kell.”

Another said, “@J_D_Derham You gave it your heart and soul but live to fight another day! Health not wealth.”

But some didn’t have as much understanding with Kell Brook, who said he needed to stop in his fight after sustaining a fracture to his left eye socket. Clearly for some, a serious injury isn’t enough to stop a fight where aggravating the injury could leave a fighter blind.

One user said “@cipca you gave up.” This caused a stir with another user replying to the comment and asking, “@shake_me1 He couldnt see. U think he should risk brain damage for your amusement.. Brook has had his mettle tested before and has never given up.”

The reply to that from the original tweeter was: “People paid £16 to watch it so yeah.”

Kind of crazy talk from a young fan but that’s the beauty of opinion I suppose.

Another fan gave his views on @cipca comments too, highlighting the madness of the statement compared to the health of a person. @JamesJu10206590 said “Dammit. I paid £16! I demand he permanently lose his sight in that eye. Get a grip.”

I’m inclined to agree with him on that. No serious injury which could eventually be life changing is worth the pride of continuing for the sake of continuing.

Kell Brook will no doubt take some time now to rest up and recuperate before deciding his next course of action.

