Francesco Totti will make his final appearance for AS Roma on Sunday afternoon against Genoa, as he prepares to become a director at the club where he has spent his entire career.

The 40-year-old has enjoyed 25 years with Giallorossi and is expected make his 784th appearance for the club in their final Serie A fixture of the campaign.

Few players in world football dedicate their entire career to one club - especially in the modern day era where huge transfer fees and lucrative deals are on offer.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

But the former Italy forward has proven that money and silverware don't define a legend and that he could satisfy his ambitions at a club where he won just one Serie A title.

It could have been so easy for the 2006 World Cup winner to have sought a move out of Rome and to one of Europe's bigger clubs, but instead agonisingly finished as a runner-up eight times in Serie A.

Article continues below

All in all, the former Italy international won the league title, as well as both the Coppa Italia and Super Cup on two occasions.

It's not a trophy haul that would normally be associated with a player of the Roma star's calibre; having gone 16 years without winning the league.

Totti to end 25-year playing career

But despite his lack of silverware, the Italian has quite rightly gained admiration from around the world over the years for his career that has spanned three decades and is set to come to an end.

And if there is one man who understands Totti's loyalty too well, it's Steven Gerrard.

The Liverpool legend spent all bar two seasons of his career at Anfield, with a brief spell in MLS with LA Galaxy.

And with Totti set to end his playing career this weekend, the former midfielder paid tribute to the Italian with a fitting message on Instagram.

Gerrard pays tribute to Totti

"The king of Rome plays his last game today," Gerrard wrote. "A special player who deserves all the accolades that come his way. Huge respect for his loyalty to his team."

Totti has reduced to just a single league start for Roma this season, with his 16 other Serie A appearances coming from the bench.

The warning signs have been evident for Giallorossi fans all season that the legend's playing days are coming to an end, and that has proven to be a reality.

With a remarkable 307 goals to his name, Totti would be fully deserving of a goal that would provide a fitting ending to his playing career and to bow out in style.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms