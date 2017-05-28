Watch: Throwback to The Undertaker breaking character for Eddie Guerrero's birthday

Kayfabe may be dead, but The Undertaker lives by the old school rule of never breaking character.

"The Deadman" rarely breaks the sacred rule as he is one of the most awe-inspiring characters in the history of WWE and professional wrestling overall. Taker is one of many legendary wrestlers out of the great state of Texas, and he shared quite the bond with another late-great Texas wrestling legend, Eddie Guerrero.

Guerrero passed away in November of 2005 after he was found unconscious in his hotel room in Minneapolis, Minnesota while on the road with WWE. After an autopsy, it was revealed that the Mexican icon passed away due to acute heart failure due to underlying atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

The loss took its toll on the WWE Universe and Guerrero's fellow Superstars whom he developed quite the bond with backstage.

To look back on one of the greatest moments in Guerrero's life and career, we present a flashback video in which you can see a great moment between Taker and Guerrero after a house show. The pair defeated JBL and Orlando Jordan in a tag team match in Florence, Italy after Undertaker pinned JBL for the win.

After the pinfall Taker can be seen walking around the ring and talking to Guerrero, before motioning to the back and having some fellow Superstars such as Big Show, Rey Mysterio, and Hardcore Holly come out and give Eddie hugs.

Taker then broke character and asked the Italian announcer to tell the crowd that it's Guerrero's birthday and also gave him a hug as well. He then presented Guerrero, along with the rest of the locker room, a gift from everyone - a single beer. Guerrero attempted to shake it and spray it everywhere but was unsuccessful, so The Big Show drank it instead.

Taker then decided to head to the back while the rest of the WWE Superstars continued to celebrate in the ring. It's a really awesome thing to see and you can check out the video here below:

It's been over a decade since Guerrero passed but the WWE Universe continues to miss him every day. While the WWE has produced some amazing talent today, nobody will ever be able to match the greatness that was "Latino Heat."

What are your thoughts on Undertaker breaking character for Eddie Guerrero's birthday? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

