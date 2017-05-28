GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Michael Carrick.

Jose Mourinho explains why Man United handed Michael Carrick a new contract

Football News
Many believed that Michael Carrick would be one of the players on his way out of Manchester United this summer. With a big overhaul of personnel expected at Old Trafford in the coming months, the veteran midfielder was expected to move on.

Carrick has served the Red Devils admirably over the past 11 seasons, helping the club to five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, a Champions League, and most recently, the Europa League.

If he had been moved on, he could have quite easily sat back and reflected on the success he has enjoyed while in Manchester, but last night it was announced that the 35-year-old would be awarded with a new deal to prolong his stay by another year.

The England international will be 36 by the time the new season kicks off, but his 23 appearances last term saw him go a long way to bringing the best out of record signing Paul Pogba.

Manager Jose Mourinho had previously stated that he wished that he could have worked with the former Tottenham man when he was in his prime, but given how he's played over the past year he's seen the benefits of having him on board for one more season.

And he explained that there are two main reasons for handing him his new deal, and they both go to show the class Mourinho has when describing other people.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Michael over this past season. He is one of the true professionals of the game," Mourinho said per the club's official website.

"Not only is he a great footballer, he is also a fantastic human being and a great role model to our younger members of the team.

"I am delighted he has extended his contract and I would like to take this opportunity to wish Michael all the best for his well-deserved testimonial match next Sunday."

Carrick himself went on to express his delight at being handed a new deal and is now looking forward to taking part in his testimonial next weekend.

"What a fantastic way to finish off the season, with a new trophy in our cabinet. I am delighted that my journey with this great club is going to continue," he said.

"My focus now is looking ahead to my testimonial match next Sunday; it will be a very proud moment for me and my family, and is the perfect way to top what has already been a great season."

Topics:
Michael Carrick
UEFA Champions League
Football
Paul Pogba

