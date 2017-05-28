Vince McMahon on WWE fans having short memory spans

Jinder Mahal probably has one of the greatest WWE turnaround stories in the history of the industry.

From being a member of the comedic stable Three Man Band (3MB) to getting released from the company, and now returning as one of the top heels on SmackDown Live and defeating future Hall Of Famer Randy Orton for his first ever WWE Championship.

Mahal defeated Orton in the main event of WWE's Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) last week in Chicago, Illinois and shocked the WWE world with his upset win over "The Viper" thanks to some help from The Signh Brothers.

As mentioned, Mahal joined fellow WWE Superstar Chris Jericho on his podcast, Talk Is Jericho, prior to winning the WWE Title to talk about his re-packaging. In order to earn the opportunity to become the No. 1-contender for Orton's title, Mahal had to win a Six Pack Challange match on SmackDown Live.

Mahal defeated Mojo Rawley, Sami Zayn, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan and Dolph Ziggler on an episode of SmackDown Live to shock the WWE Universe and become the new No. 1-contender. Mahal stated that Vince McMahon told him that WWE fans have a short memory span, which is why re-packagings such as his work (quotes via IWNerd):

“It’s crazy how things can change like that and, like, I would always hear Vince say, ‘fans have a short memory span,’ so let’s see”

“It’s all about momentum and that one big win. I had heard the day before. Coincidentally, they’re like, ‘oh, you’re in a six-pack challenge match.’ I was like, ‘oh, who’s in it?’ I said, ‘like, Corbin?’

"And they were like, ‘no, Corbin’s not in it.’ I was like, ‘really?’ They were like, ‘no, you’re working Randy next.’

"I was like, ‘what? Really?’ So I talked to Randy later and he was like, ‘yeah, yeah.’ But I was like, ‘things can change like they always do,’ so I was like, ‘we’ll see when we get there.'”

Indeed fans do have short memory spans, as the former 3MB member is now one of the most hated heels on the roster today and is in the midst of his first world title reign.

What are your thoughts on McMahon saying WWE fans have a short memory span?

