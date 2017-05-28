GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Vince McMahon WWE.

Vince McMahon on WWE fans having short memory spans

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jinder Mahal probably has one of the greatest WWE turnaround stories in the history of the industry.

From being a member of the comedic stable Three Man Band (3MB) to getting released from the company, and now returning as one of the top heels on SmackDown Live and defeating future Hall Of Famer Randy Orton for his first ever WWE Championship.

Mahal defeated Orton in the main event of WWE's Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) last week in Chicago, Illinois and shocked the WWE world with his upset win over "The Viper" thanks to some help from The Signh Brothers.

Article continues below

As mentioned, Mahal joined fellow WWE Superstar Chris Jericho on his podcast, Talk Is Jericho, prior to winning the WWE Title to talk about his re-packaging. In order to earn the opportunity to become the No. 1-contender for Orton's title, Mahal had to win a Six Pack Challange match on SmackDown Live.

Mahal defeated Mojo Rawley, Sami Zayn, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan and Dolph Ziggler on an episode of SmackDown Live to shock the WWE Universe and become the new No. 1-contender. Mahal stated that Vince McMahon told him that WWE fans have a short memory span, which is why re-packagings such as his work (quotes via IWNerd):

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Vince McMahon reveals the secret to re-packaging WWE talent

Vince McMahon reveals the secret to re-packaging WWE talent

WATCH: Cesaro's hilarious reaction at balloon floating to the ring at WWE event

WATCH: Cesaro's hilarious reaction at balloon floating to the ring at WWE event

Chamberlain says "I've always wanted to be Gerrard" in front of Savage

Chamberlain says "I've always wanted to be Gerrard" in front of Savage

“It’s crazy how things can change like that and, like, I would always hear Vince say, ‘fans have a short memory span,’ so let’s see”

“It’s all about momentum and that one big win. I had heard the day before. Coincidentally, they’re like, ‘oh, you’re in a six-pack challenge match.’ I was like, ‘oh, who’s in it?’ I said, ‘like, Corbin?’

"And they were like, ‘no, Corbin’s not in it.’ I was like, ‘really?’ They were like, ‘no, you’re working Randy next.’

"I was like, ‘what? Really?’ So I talked to Randy later and he was like, ‘yeah, yeah.’ But I was like, ‘things can change like they always do,’ so I was like, ‘we’ll see when we get there.'”

Indeed fans do have short memory spans, as the former 3MB member is now one of the most hated heels on the roster today and is in the midst of his first world title reign.

What are your thoughts on McMahon saying WWE fans have a short memory span? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Vince McMahon reveals the secret to re-packaging WWE talent

Vince McMahon reveals the secret to re-packaging WWE talent

WATCH: Cesaro's hilarious reaction at balloon floating to the ring at WWE event

WATCH: Cesaro's hilarious reaction at balloon floating to the ring at WWE event

Chamberlain says "I've always wanted to be Gerrard" in front of Savage

Chamberlain says "I've always wanted to be Gerrard" in front of Savage

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Watch: Throwback to The Undertaker breaking character for Eddie Guerrero's birthday

Watch: Throwback to The Undertaker breaking character for Eddie Guerrero's birthday

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again