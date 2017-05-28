It's hard to argue with the fact LeBron James is one of the best players the league has ever seen.

He has helped the Cleveland Cavaliers to their third final in just as many years, putting on a show in this year's playoffs, surpassing Michael Jordan for the most points in the playoffs by a single player in NBA history after scoring 5,995 points in 212 postseason games.

It's hard not to compare James to Jordan, especially now with the former on his way to the NBA Finals for the seventh straight year, but some people believe there is more to the Cavaliers star than being compared to the Chicago Bulls legend.

Shaquille O'Neill, an NBA legend himself, has said LeBron isn't just MJ, but a mixture of three players. Himself (Shaq), Jordan, and Magic Johnson.

Speaking to Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon, the Los Angeles Lakers icon explained why the 32-year-old is like not one, but three legends of the league.

"He's a mixture of Michael, Shaq, and Magic. Shaq, because he's bigger and stronger than everybody. Michael because he can score whenever he feels like it. And Magic because he does a great job getting everybody else involved. He's been like that his whole career. Even in high school. I knew he was a special guy in high school."

Shaq said he has only met one other person in the NBA that is like LeBron, and that is his former Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant. He said the reason why they're so alike is that they're both focused on achieving their goals.

"I've only met two people like him. Him and Kobe. Guys that were super determined ever since high school and accomplished all their dreams, and just wanted to be realized and recognized as one of the greatest and both had extraordinary careers."

The only real difference between James and the four players mentioned about is championships. While LeBron has been to the Finals several times, he only has three titles. Shaq is the next man up with four, Bryant and Magic both have five, while MJ has six. That could all change though in just a few weeks.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors begins next Thursday night at the Oracle Arena.