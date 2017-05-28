It’s obvious that WWE fans do whatever they can to feel like a big part of the show, whether it’s bringing some hilarious signs, acting silly when cameras are on them or starting some memorable chants; they make sure they leave an impression.

Certain cities are more notorious than others, with Chicago and Philadelphia just two of the cities where there’s a reputation of them hijacking the shows, while the crowd in England remind the WWE why they should come back more often.

HIJACKING THE SHOW

However, a recurring trend – which often irritates superstars and most of the audience – sees fans throwing beach balls around which is usually met by loud cheers when the security guards fail to catch them and pop them, and then booing the whoever hands it over.

While it’s a bit of fun, you can be sure that it’s slightly irritating for those trying to watch the action and especially to those that are in the ring trying to put on a great match for the paying customers.

This time, though, a balloon managed to find its way to the ring and Cesaro definitely wasn’t a happy man when he finally got his hands on it.

At the WWE Pikeville live event, Cesaro was teaming up with Sheamus to take on The Hardy Boyz as they prepare to do battle at Extreme Rules inside of a cage for the RAW tag team titles.

BALLOON

As you’ll be able to see in the video below before the match could begin, Cesaro first leaned on the ropes to kick the balloon out of the ring, but he didn’t let it end there.

Instead, he went full heel as he got out of the ring and grabbed the balloon before a fan could and sprinted around the ring and up the ramp which had fans in fits of laughter.

Once he got to the top of the ramp, the balloon stood no chance whatsoever as he started to stomp on it to pop it and kicked it around once he accomplished his mission.

He then sprinted back into the ring and climbed onto the middle turnbuckle to pose and taunt the fans that he had won, even if they did find it hilarious.

Of course, he probably wasn’t actually angry as he was living up to his heel role to annoy the fans, plus, things like this always happen at live events where everyone – regardless of whether they’re face or heel – always put on a memorable show for the fans.

What you weren’t able to see in the video, though, is that Sheamus had to hide his face as he was laughing hysterically at Cesaro’s antics, as a Reddit user pointed out.

Next time a beach ball finds its way to the ring, maybe the stars need to take a leak out of the Swiss Superman’s books.

