Football

Europe's top clubs are all after Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The colossal fee Manchester City and Real Madrid are offering AS Monaco for Kylian Mbappe

Football News
24/7

Kylian Mbappe's name is one that will be bandied about throughout the course of the summer transfer window.

The France international has enjoyed a prolific second season in senior football with AS Monaco, scoring 24 goals in 41 appearances.

And that campaign was marked with the club's first league title in 17 years while also reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League before being knocked out by Juventus.

The striker played a key role in ending, temporarily at least, Paris Saint-Germain's dominance in Ligue 1, with his 15 league goals helping Monaco on the way to the title.

But as is always the case with players who break onto the scene in such remarkable fashion, their names soon become linked with the very biggest clubs in Europe.

Barcelona, typically, are understood to be interested, while Manchester United have already seen a huge £72 million bid rejected, while Liverpool are known to have shown an interested in the Frenchman last summer.

City launch huge bid for Mbappe

However, according to Telefoot, per the Manchester Evening News, it is Manchester City and Real Madrid that are the frontrunners for the 18-year-old.

It's understood that City have offered £113 million to tempt Monaco into parting ways with their highly-rated young talent, while Real are willing to match their offer, having also already submitted a huge bid.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO

The striker will certainly not be short of options should he decide to make a big move away from his native France, although he has recently stated game time will be the most important factor in any move.

”All I want to do is play," Mbappe revealed. "I’m at an age where I have to play. I’m not 35 or 36 years old towards the end of my career or where I have to be careful."

City would potentially boast a slim advantage over Los Blancos, given manager Pep Guardiola's proven track record with young players and handing  them regular first-team opportunities.

Guardiola prepared for Monaco raid

Bernardo Silva's recent £43.6 million arrival from Monaco will also serve as an extra incentive for Mbappe to link up with his former teammate at the Etihad.

FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-JUVENTUS

Guardiola is understood to have made Mbappe his number one transfer target, but should such a move materialise it would likely make him City's third arrival from Monaco this summer.

It's understood £38 million-rated left-back Benjamin Mendy has agreed terms to join the club and a deal could go through as early as this week.

However, a move for Mbappe is most likely to prove a far tougher process, given Real's serious interest, and could throw the future of Sergio Aguero into question once again.

