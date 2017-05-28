Road Warrior Animal is not a fan of The Dudley Boyz work inside the ring.

The former WCW and WWE Tag Team Champ is one-half of one of the greatest tag teams of all time, The Road Warriors, and has traveled all over the world as one of the biggest draws in the history of the business. When it comes to tag team knowledge and how to grade the greatest of all time, it's safe to say Animal knows a thing or two.

Animal recently did an interview with Hannibal TV to talk about some of the greatest tag teams in the history of the business, and declared that although they man be a great tag team, The Dudley Boyz are not a legendary team (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"Let me sum this up. I got nothing against D-Von or Bubba, D-Von is a great guy. Love him. They were good back in ECW in their early years. I'm gonna say this.

"But here's the bottom line, you can say you're the greatest cause you won the WWE championship so many times, all the TNA championships, but come in my shoes where you've won 14 different world championships.

"I'm talking Australia, Mexico, six different Japanese company belts, AWA, NWA, WCW, WWF, WWE. Right there you got 12 championships. Not only are you going down to Portland and winning those titles, going to Mexico City - I've been a part of 14 different belts.

"Even Hawk and I have been at least 10, 12 different titles. The only team ever to take the international belts out of Japan, and defend them against the AWA, NWA, and not WWF, but those titles and the WCW titles, and made the international belts famous.

"They ain't done that. I have nothing against The Dudleys, but let's be real to all the fans out there.

"You got to be real when it's time to be real and be honest. Listen, Hulk Hogan is the greatest single thing to ever happen to the wrestling business and I'll be the first one to say it. When something is true you have to say it.

"The best entertainer to ever come out of this business is The Rock. Number one best entertaining guy ever and has set the wrestling standard that nobody will ever match. The guy did 170 million dollars in profit this year.

"No wrestler will ever do that ever in movies. I'm the first one to say it. So the Dudleys come out here and say that kind of crap, they really need to think about it and before they open up their mouth and say 'Okay, did we really do anything that was better than The Road Warriors?'

"The answer is simple, no. Are they great? Yeah, they're great. But they're not The Road Warriors.

They're not gonna go down in history as a legendary status."

While they may not have achieved the same accolades that The Road Warriors have, the Dudley Boyz are multiple time WWE tag team champs, in addition to ruling the tag team division of various other promotions. Given the brothers' accolades, it's tough not to put them in the 'legendary' bracket.

What are your thoughts on Animal's comments in which he says that The Dudley Boyz are not a legendary tag team in professional wrestling? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

