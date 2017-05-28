It’s no secret that WWE continues to get bigger and better every year.

As the fan base continues to expand, the company looks for ways to give fans all over the world a better experience, and that doesn’t just limit them to have record-breaking crowds at pay-per-views such as WrestleMania.

NEW IDEA

The WWE Network was a massive milestone, and technological advances such as 360° cameras and virtual reality will continue to provide fans with the most hands-on experience possible.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, a new report has emerged which could prove to be WWE’s biggest and boldest plan yet.

Earlier this week, design firm Forrec released some concept designs for WWE fan attractions.

Article continues below

While these attractions could be scaled down to accommodate events such as WrestleMania Axxess, AM2 has suggested that the plans and designs could ultimately end up as a full-blown outdoor theme park.

THEME PARK

You’ll be able to see some of the concept designs below.

Amongst the designs, there’s an indoor, multi-tiered room with the inclusion of arcade games along with television screens around of a WWE ring, and it also features a robotic arm that would allow the fans to get an incredible virtual reality in-ring experience, according to Uproxx.

Again, while the plans are simply concepts right now, Forrec has claimed that the ideas are for attractions and rides which will give the fans a feel of the real thing.

Forrec has listed LEGO and Universal Studios as two of its biggest clients, and there’s a possibility that they could simply rebrand existing rides at those venues with names of signature moves from the WWE, such as the Rock Bottom.

Other concept names Forrec has includes a Road to WrestleMania ride, a WWE House of Horrors – which is simply a haunted house with relations to The Boogeyman and The Undertaker – along with an Andre the Giant funhouse.

AM2 has also revealed that some of the designs in the images above have already featured at Axxess, such as the top rope jump into a foam pit and the superstar entrance experience.

It’s certainly an ambitious plan for WWE, but the company has the finances and the interest to go ahead with it – if they have a genuine desire to create one and keep it running as a permanent attraction for fans, rather than just hosting it at Axxess.

Can WWE pull this off and create a full-blown theme park? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms