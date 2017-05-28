Adrian Mutu reveals how Francesco Totti tried to convince him to join Roma

This weekend marks the end of Francesco Totti's amazing career with Roma. Having made his debut back in 1992 he has spent his entire career with his hometown team and Sunday's meeting with Genoa has been long sold-out by fans who won't want to disk missing him saying goodbye.

For all that time he has been a true icon of both the club and the city, and whatever he decides to do next is being eagerly awaited.

All week, tributes have been pouring in from the likes of David Beckham and Paolo Maldini, but perhaps the most interesting tribute has come from a rather divisive figure.

Article continues below

During his playing career, there's no doubt that Adrian Mutu was a real top class striker, only he let himself down during his spell with Chelsea by getting sacked for testing positive for cocaine.

Luckily, he managed to pull his career back on track and spent most of his career in Italy. Juventus was his destination after leaving London, but having lasted just a season in Turin he moved to Fiorentina where things really began to heat up.

Article continues below

While in Florence, he scored an impressive total of 54 goals in 114 appearances, and it was that form that led Roma to take a serious interest in landing his signature.

And in his own tribute to Totti, the 38-year-old intimated that Totti once offered to pay Fiorentina €1million in order to convince him to head to the Italian capital.

“One of my idols is retiring," his post on Instagram read.

“One of the best No.10s in the world, who has influenced my childhood not only with his class, or with his style, but with his incredible goals.

“Francesco, it has been an honour playing against you.

“Watching — admiring — your skills.

“As a player, no one has anything negative to say and I’m sure it’s the same as man.

“In fact, I will tell you a story which will always stay with me.

“Do you remember the summer when I was close to joining Roma?

“One day, Francesco called me and said: ‘Adri, I will take a pay cut of €1m (£870,000) a-year and give it to Fiorentina so we can form an attacking partnership together. Do you want to come?’

“To be completely honest, I couldn’t say no in that moment, how could I when Totti is saying something like that to me?”

Amazing! How many players would do that?

However, Mutu explains that his love of the Fiorentina fans and coach Cesare Prandelli's insistence that he would stand down if Mutu was sold convinced him to stay put.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms