Jenson Button most certainly made an impact on his return to Formula 1 action this weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix. But not quite in the style he hoped for...

Button made his highly publicized return, after Fernando Alonso dropped out of the event, in order to race at the Indy 500.

Following a brilliant qualifying performance, which put Button twelfth at the start of today's racing, it looked like Button had never been away from the sport.

Though, things took a turn for the worst as the British driver was given a 15-grid penalty over certain engine issues, which put him at the back of the grid at the start of this afternoon's racing.

But it was only set to go downhill from there for Button as on the 62nd lap of 78, he clipped fellow driver Pascal Wehrlein when going around a bend, which caused Wehrlein to turn his car over, with a large chunk of the race remaining.

Thankfully for both parties, neither driver was hurt and both got away with a lucky escape, as footage from the crash can be seen below.

Both drivers were not able to continue in the event, as Jenson Button's return to Formula One came to a very abrupt end in the most dramatic circumstances.

The Independent reported that before the start of the race, Alonso radioed in, wishing Button the best of luck ahead of his return.

This clearly delighted the nervous Button, who replied to Alonso's comments by saying that he would "pee in your seat".

