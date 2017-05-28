GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

It wasn't all smiles in Monaco for Button.

Jenson Button crashes into Pascal Wehrlein at Monaco GP on return to F1

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jenson Button most certainly made an impact on his return to Formula 1 action this weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix. But not quite in the style he hoped for...

Button made his highly publicized return, after Fernando Alonso dropped out of the event, in order to race at the Indy 500.

Following a brilliant qualifying performance, which put Button twelfth at the start of today's racing, it looked like Button had never been away from the sport.

Article continues below

Though, things took a turn for the worst as the British driver was given a 15-grid penalty over certain engine issues, which put him at the back of the grid at the start of this afternoon's racing.

But it was only set to go downhill from there for Button as on the 62nd lap of 78, he clipped fellow driver Pascal Wehrlein when going around a bend, which caused Wehrlein to turn his car over, with a large chunk of the race remaining.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

Vince McMahon reveals the secret to re-packaging WWE talent

Vince McMahon reveals the secret to re-packaging WWE talent

Chamberlain says "I've always wanted to be Gerrard" in front of Savage

Chamberlain says "I've always wanted to be Gerrard" in front of Savage

Thankfully for both parties, neither driver was hurt and both got away with a lucky escape, as footage from the crash can be seen below.

Both drivers were not able to continue in the event, as Jenson Button's return to Formula One came to a very abrupt end in the most dramatic circumstances.

The Independent reported that before the start of the race, Alonso radioed in, wishing Button the best of luck ahead of his return.

This clearly delighted the nervous Button, who replied to Alonso's comments by saying that he would "pee in your seat".

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

Vince McMahon reveals the secret to re-packaging WWE talent

Vince McMahon reveals the secret to re-packaging WWE talent

Chamberlain says "I've always wanted to be Gerrard" in front of Savage

Chamberlain says "I've always wanted to be Gerrard" in front of Savage

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Watch: Throwback to The Undertaker breaking character for Eddie Guerrero's birthday

Watch: Throwback to The Undertaker breaking character for Eddie Guerrero's birthday

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again