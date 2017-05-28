GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Francesco Totti will retire following AS Roma's final game of the season.

Twitter reacts angrily to what happened to Francesco Totti ahead of final AS Roma appearance

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

AS Roma bid farewell to their long-serving captain and iconic legend Francesco Totti on Sunday afternoon, with his retirement from football having been announced earlier in the month.

After 783 appearances and 307 goals, the 2006 World Cup winner will hang up his boots for one last time following the Giallorossi's final Serie A game of the season at home to Genoa.

Few players in world football will go on to do what the Italian has done in the Italian capital; having made a record number of appearances for the club and become their all-time top scorer.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

But regardless of his legendary status, his final season has seen him restricted to just one start in his 17 Serie A appearances this campaign, leading to the inevitable news of his retirement.

It's not been the easiest of seasons for the forward, who has been overlooked by boss Luciano Spalletti more often than not. The 58-year-old could, however, reserve praise for the veteran.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

Vince McMahon reveals the secret to re-packaging WWE talent

Vince McMahon reveals the secret to re-packaging WWE talent

Chamberlain says "I've always wanted to be Gerrard" in front of Savage

Chamberlain says "I've always wanted to be Gerrard" in front of Savage

As per Goal, Spalletti said: "The memory that ties me to Francesco the most is of the quality of this player and the character he shows when stepping onto the field."

And with Totti ready to bid farewell to his adoring AS Roma fans, it would have been fair to believe that the Italian would hand the forward one last start for the Giallorossi, with nothing to play for.

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-ROMA-LAZIO-DERBY

However, the Roma boss decided not to buck the trend and stick with a recurring theme for Totti this season, with the 40-year-old once again left on the bench.

Benched Totti leaves fans angered

It was perhaps not the most shocking news, but it did indeed disappoint and even anger a number of fans who were keen to see Totti honoured with one last start for his boyhood club.

Conte hails Roma legend

Totti, who is expected to take on a director's role at the club following his retirement, received praise from Chelsea boss Antonio Conte - having been international teammates with Italy.

"He's one of the best players not only in Italy but in the world.” said Conte.

Final Italy v France - World Cup 2006

Roma will find it difficult to replace Totti's world-class talent, given the current lure of dominant Serie A champions Juventus. 

And while the veteran forward will never be forgotten, he will undoubtedly gain a hot reception from Giallorossi fans should he, inevitably, come on against Genoa later in the match.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Italy Football
Serie A
Francesco Totti
Gianluigi Buffon
Football
AS Roma

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

Vince McMahon reveals the secret to re-packaging WWE talent

Vince McMahon reveals the secret to re-packaging WWE talent

Chamberlain says "I've always wanted to be Gerrard" in front of Savage

Chamberlain says "I've always wanted to be Gerrard" in front of Savage

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Watch: Throwback to The Undertaker breaking character for Eddie Guerrero's birthday

Watch: Throwback to The Undertaker breaking character for Eddie Guerrero's birthday

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again