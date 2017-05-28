In what has been a traumatic past six months, Petra Kvitova let her tennis skills do the talking as she won her first match, since being stabbed following a burglary at her home at the end of last year.

It was a rather impressive display from Kvitova, as she strolled to a 6-3 6-2 victory over American Julia Boserup in the second round of the French Open.

Following the burglary which took place in Kvitova's home last December, the Czech suffered what seemed to be career-threatening injuries to her left hand.

Though, Kvitova's recovery was spectacular as she returned to the game a lot sooner than most people fully expected her too.

On what was an emotional day for the 27-year-old, Kvitova had this to say when talking to BBC Sport:

"It's a pleasure to be here and I'm happy I made the decision to play.

"I'm glad with how I played. There are a few things to improve but what I can expect after such a long time.

"I was happy that I didn't have any pain. I promised my doctor, who gave me the green light, that if I feel pain in my hand during the match or in practice, I'm stopping immediately", Kvitova concluded.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova took to Twitter to congratulate Kvitova on her successful return, by tweeting:

"Welcome back @Petra_Kvitova - fantastic to have you back playing - and congratulations for winning today - DO TOHO!:)"

Following Kvitova's victory in the second round, the Czech will now face either American Bethanie Mattek-Sands or Russian Evgeniya Rodina in the third round of the French Open.

