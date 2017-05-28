GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Tears of joy for Kvitova.

Emotional Petra Kvitova claims first victory since her recent knife attack

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In what has been a traumatic past six months, Petra Kvitova let her tennis skills do the talking as she won her first match, since being stabbed following a burglary at her home at the end of last year.

It was a rather impressive display from Kvitova, as she strolled to a 6-3 6-2 victory over American Julia Boserup in the second round of the French Open.

Following the burglary which took place in Kvitova's home last December, the Czech suffered what seemed to be career-threatening injuries to her left hand.

Article continues below

Though, Kvitova's recovery was spectacular as she returned to the game a lot sooner than most people fully expected her too.

On what was an emotional day for the 27-year-old, Kvitova had this to say when talking to BBC Sport:

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

Vince McMahon reveals the secret to re-packaging WWE talent

Vince McMahon reveals the secret to re-packaging WWE talent

Chamberlain says "I've always wanted to be Gerrard" in front of Savage

Chamberlain says "I've always wanted to be Gerrard" in front of Savage

"It's a pleasure to be here and I'm happy I made the decision to play.

"I'm glad with how I played. There are a few things to improve but what I can expect after such a long time.

"I was happy that I didn't have any pain. I promised my doctor, who gave me the green light, that if I feel pain in my hand during the match or in practice, I'm stopping immediately", Kvitova concluded.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova took to Twitter to congratulate Kvitova on her successful return, by tweeting:

"Welcome back @Petra_Kvitova - fantastic to have you back playing - and congratulations for winning today - DO TOHO!:)"

Following Kvitova's victory in the second round, the Czech will now face either American Bethanie Mattek-Sands or Russian Evgeniya Rodina in the third round of the French Open.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Serena Williams
Maria Sharapova
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

Vince McMahon reveals the secret to re-packaging WWE talent

Vince McMahon reveals the secret to re-packaging WWE talent

Chamberlain says "I've always wanted to be Gerrard" in front of Savage

Chamberlain says "I've always wanted to be Gerrard" in front of Savage

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Watch: Throwback to The Undertaker breaking character for Eddie Guerrero's birthday

Watch: Throwback to The Undertaker breaking character for Eddie Guerrero's birthday

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again