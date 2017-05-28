The NBA Finals will get underway in the next week as Game 1 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors begins next Thursday night at the Oracle Arena.

This will be the third time in as many years the two teams have met at the championship stage of the playoffs, with the series currently being 1-1 between them. The Warriors won the first meeting, while the Cavaliers won last year's finals.

Golden State's star player Steph Curry will feel like he knows all about Cleveland in the NBA Finals, and he has said this familiarity with their opponents could help his team bring down the current NBA champions and avenge their NBA Finals loss from a season ago.

Curry said, according to CBS Sports: "For the most part, you know what LeBron does, you know what Kyrie does. You know kind of their style and familiar with that.

"Other than that, I think when you look at the whole squad, they have a good kind of chemistry and vibe. It looks like they're having fun, and we want to do something about that."

Curry may want to end the Cavaliers fun, but LeBron and co. will feel like the Warriors are the team that's having the more fun as they're undefeated so far in this year's playoffs, sweeping the first three rounds of the postseason.

Between the two teams, they have combined for a postseason record of 24-1, the only loss coming at the buzzer for Cleveland in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics.

The Warriors have definitely improved since they blew a 3-1 series lead against the Cavaliers around a year ago, adding Kevin Durant and becoming one of the best teams in the NBA in recent years, which is why they're the favourites entering this year's Finals.

Nevertheless, after what they experienced last time around, they won't be taking any lead for granted, and they'll be looking to close out all games and keep all their stars on the court.

It's going to be another fantastic NBA Finals folks, and it all begins on June 1.