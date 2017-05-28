GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Harry Redknapp, Benoit Assou-Ekotto.

Benoit Assou-Ekotto finally comments on Harry Redknapp's claim he wants to be a porn star

Football News
Unless you have been living under a rock, one of the most spectacularly random stories in recent memory came out of Harry Redknapp's mouth this week.

The Birmingham City boss made an appearance on a Spurs podcast in which he made a joke that has now been taken as gospel.

Asked about bringing Assou-Ekotto to St Andrew's - a left-back that played under him during his time as Spurs boss - the Birmingham boss replied: "The only trouble is that he’s admitted he wants to be a porn star. Maybe I can get another year out of him before he decides to do that.

"What a good player," Redknapp continued. "He could well end up in the Birmingham colours next year, Benoit."

Birmingham retained their Championship status by the skin of their teeth, but now Redknapp has the summer to rebuild his side and his stint with Portsmouth years ago proved he knows how to get out of the second-tier.

The Midlands club will certainly have loftier ambitions next season, but will the 33-year-old Cameroonian international be a part of it?

Speaking to France Football, the Metz full-back finally addressed the rumours and, of course, they were foundationless.

"The craziest thing is that it’s been a fortnight, and it’s only coming out now. A lady in England alerted me on Twitter at the time, it rather surprised me.

"From what I understood, it was in a show, (Harry) Redknapp was asked about the players he would like to recruit. He talked about me, joked, and then he moved on. And I (had moved on) until it comes out in France, this weekend.

"It made me laugh. But my mother discovered it this morning, Mother’s Day. She told me she would have preferred another gift…

"It was just a joke, it’s not bad. What’s absurd is that we can take it seriously.

"As if I wanted to become a porn actor! It’s far too taboo."

